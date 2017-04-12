New Details: On-Duty Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper Anthony Borostowski Killed In Sauk County Crash

The Wisconsin State Patrol trooper that was killed in the line of duty early Tuesday morning in a Sauk County crash has been identified as 34-year-old Anthony Borostowski of Tomah.

Wisconsin State Journal reports that around 4:30 p.m., the trooper was parked at a median before he pulled out and began traveling in a 2009 Crown Victoria patrol car on Interstate 90 near mile marker 89 by Lake Delton.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office stated that Borostowski lost control of the vehicle about one mile later, went off the road and entered the south ditch before slamming into a tree.

The Wisconsin State Patrol trooper was killed instantly, hours after starting his shift at 11 p.m. on Monday.

Sheriff Chip Meister stated that speed was a factor in the trooper’s crash, but it is not immediately clear if Borostowski was in pursuit of another vehicle at the time.

Witnesses said the trooper did not have his “lights or sirens activated” before losing control and slamming into a tree.

Wisconsin State Patrol mourns the loss of one of its own, Trooper Anthony J. Borostowski. 4/11/17 pic.twitter.com/RB6KeljVbV — Wisconsin DOT (@WisconsinDOT) April 11, 2017

The trooper’s car was not equipped with a dash camera to determine what happened before the crash.

Following the Wisconsin State Patrol trooper’s Sauk County crash, Governor Scott Walker released the following statement:

“Our hearts are heavy today as we mourn the loss of Anthony Borostowski who passed away early this morning in the line of duty. Anthony was an outstanding trooper and staff sergeant in the Wisconsin National Guard.” “I had the honor of meeting him in 2015 when he received the Wisconsin State Patrol’s Lifesaving Award for saving a man’s life by performing CPR. Tonette and I send our prayers to Anthony’s family as they grieve the loss of their loved one. Anthony will never be forgotten.”

Borostowski was known as an “outstanding” Wisconsin State Patrol trooper, who was a staff sergeant in the Wisconsin National Guard.

Gov. Scott Walker said: “Anytime we lose a man or woman in uniform, in this case doubly significant in that he not only worked for the Wisconsin State Patrol but the Wisconsin National Guard, someone who served both his community, his state and his country, and obviously it’s a huge loss for all of us across the state.”

The Wisconsin State Patrol trooper family stated that he has always had an interest in helping people.

“He wanted to serve his country,” said the trooper’s aunt, Mary Inhoff said. “He just liked protecting, that was his big thing.”

“He was always there for you if you needed him. He was just a very nice person.”

Neighbors stated that although they did not know the trooper that well because he worked the night shift, he was always “friendly when they interacted.”

“He was very polite, very nice,” said neighbor Melissa Thompson. “My kids loved to wave to him and say ‘Hi’ and they’d kind of initiate a conversation back and forth.”

Thompson went on to say that she and her family were “shocked” after learning that the Wisconsin State Patrol trooper was killed in Sauk County crash.

“We were really upset, just because you kind of get to know your neighbors and it was just kind of sad to know that somebody who protects us on a daily basis is no longer with us,” Thompson added.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department shared several photos via Twitter at the UW Hospital in honor of the fallen trooper.

Honoring Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper Anthony Borostowski earlier this afternoon at UW Hospital. Rest in peace, Trooper Borostowski. pic.twitter.com/t9ipyElEol — UW-Madison Police (@UWMadisonPolice) April 11, 2017

The southbound lanes of Interstate 90 were closed while officers investigated the trooper’s crash.

If anyone witnessed the Wisconsin State Patrol trooper’s crash, you are urged to contact the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-377-1195.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

[Featured Image by StockFinland/iStock]