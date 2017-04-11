‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Adam Is Alive! Chloe Not A Murderer?

The Young and the Restless spoilers teased that Adam is alive and that he escaped the cabin explosion. Does this mean Chloe is not a murderer?

Adam survived the fire.

Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) and everyone else in town thinks she is a murderer, but CelebDirtyLaunrdy teased that Adam Newman (Justin Hartley) is alive and will return to Genoa City in time.

Legally speaking, this would only make Chloe guilty of attempted murder.

The teased reveal that Adam survived the cabin blast has yet to take place on The Young and the Restless.

For Adam to have escaped the cabin before Chloe blew it up would have to mean that he was conscious before the blast. However, Chloe did shoot him with a tranquilizer gun that appeared to contain enough sedative to knock him out for a bit.

The last shot of Adam was through his view and his eyes appeared to go dark.

The Young and the Restless spoilers revealed that there was no conclusive shot of Adam being blown up in the cabin, clearly to provide suspense for a possible return.

If Adam remained slightly conscious, he could have escaped when Chloe left from any other cabin exit.

Adam probably won’t be played by Hartley again.

Justin Hartley scored himself a role on the hit NBC show, This Is Us, which was so successful that it was given a two-season renewal after the first season.

So unless he was given permission from NBC and wanted to work part-time during the off-season, he’s not returning to The Young and the Restless.

Back in 2014, a re-cast for Adam was played out in a dramatic fashion after Michael Muhney left the show. He has publicly stated his desire to return to the show on various occasions, but it is more likely that a fourth actor would be hired to play Adam.

Unless The Young and the Restless could get the first adult actor who played Adam, Chris Engen, to return to the soap opera for a dramatic surprise.



Other spoilers for Tuesday’s (April 11) episode included that Nick (Joshua Morrow) will reprimand Victor (Eric Braeden) for teaming up with Chloe to frame Adam.

Victor will urge Nick to do what he is told if he cares at all about the Newman family.

On the other side of town, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) will confide in Billy (Jason Thompson) that she is happy with where their relationship is at.

Paul (Doug Davidson) will give Nikki the news that Chloe admitted to setting the cabin ablaze. Nick and Victor will show up to clarify what happened after Victoria arrives and wonders what is going on.

Spoilers say that Nikki will be outraged by her husband’s actions and shout that Victor is just as guilty as Chloe.

Victor will also get a phone call from someone who had located Chloe. The pilot will inform Victor that Chloe arrived in Ontario and was continuing her journey by car.

Ashley and Ravi may have something going on.

Next week on Y&R packs a punch, tables are turned and friends are turned on. #YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Apr 7, 2017 at 4:27pm PDT

Ashley (Eileen Davidson) will defend herself because Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) thinks that she took Ravi (Abhi Sinha) on her business trip for personal reasons.

Later on, Jack (Peter Bergman) will confront Ashley about mixing business with pleasure but she will think his comments are hypocritical in light of the Gloria situation.

Ashley will maintain her stance that she is not having a romantic relationship with Ravi.

It was great having Y&R super fan @mrcheyennejackson visit the set today! He took his mother to the set of her favorite show of 30 years, with a little help from his friend @eileendavidsonofficial! Come back to #YR soon!! #repost A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Apr 6, 2017 at 5:37pm PDT

More spoilers revealed that Billy and Phyllis will unexpectedly run into each other and he will confess that his relationship with Victoria was going well, leading Phyllis to believe that Victoria would warm up to the reunion idea.

Reed’s caught in a love triangle.

Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) chats with some friends at Crimson Lights. He thinks he will not get a car for his birthday but is still excited for his party. He wants Zoey (Annalisa Cochrane) and Kendall to be there.

Kendall will try to get Reed’s attention at the party but his focus will be on Zoey. Zoey and Reed end up kissing and Kendall will appear to be jealous, which could mean trouble!

Watch The Young and the Restless weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Stringer/Getty Images]