Luann de Lesseps On Ramona Singer’s Betrayal: ‘RHONY’ Star Not Trustworthy?

Luann de Lesseps has returned for another season of The Real Housewives of New York and this season documents her journey to get married. On the previous season of the show, Luann revealed that she had found love with a man named Thomas D’Agostino and despite red flags, de Lesseps got engaged to him within just a few months. And Luann chose to get engaged to him despite him having dated Ramona Singer and having slept with Sonja Morgan. While she may have been able to ignore those facts, it was hard for her to ignore his cheating while she was filming The Real Housewives of New York.

According to a new Bravo report, Luann de Lesseps is now opening up about her wedding planning and her bridal shower. On the previous season of the show, de Lesseps revealed that none of the ladies were invited to her wedding because they brought negativity. She didn’t want Ramona Singer or Sonja Morgan at the wedding because they had a past with Thomas. She also shunned Bethenny Frankel for telling her about the cheating.

Luann de Lesseps did invite Dorinda Medley to the wedding because Medley is the one who set Luann up with Thomas. She knew both of them and she wanted them to meet because she thought they were a perfect fit. And de Lesseps is thankful for Dorinda’s friendship.

“Dorinda and I are very good friends, and she knows firsthand that Tom and I share a magical bond, and of course she was invited to my shower. As for Ramona wondering why she wasn’t invited, only she would have the audacity to stab me in the back with one hand while giving me a shower gift with the other,” Luann de Lesseps explains in her blog for The Real Housewives of New York, revealing that Medley was indeed one of the only current cast members who was invited to the wedding in December.

De Lesseps has revealed that Ramona didn’t receive an invitation to her bridal shower. And Singer was upset about not being invited, even though she had tried to do some digging to see if Thomas was still cheating on Luann. De Lesseps decided to skip Ramona’s invitation and she’s happy that she did.

“My maid of honor invited 30 of my closest friends and family members to the home of a mutual friend, and I didn’t want negative energy at this celebration, so I decided not to invite Ramona, and as you see, I made the right choice,” Luann de Lesseps explained in her blog, sharing that Ramona may do something later this season to betray her trust.

She hasn’t revealed what Singer does this season to get her invitation to the bridal shower revoked, but Luann doesn’t trust her co-star. Fans will have to wait and see what happens on this season of The Real Housewives of New York. Instead of inviting her Real Housewives of New York co-stars, Luann de Lesseps decided to invite her ex-husband and her ex-boyfriend to her wedding. And it seems odd for some, but she reveals that she actually has great relationships with her ex-partners.

“As for Ramona and Bethenny’s complicated relationships with their exes, I’m friends with Jacques and my ex-husband, and Tom is still friends with some of the women he’s dated. I have no problem with this, so I don’t understand why some of the women do,” de Lesseps explains in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of New York.

What do you think of Luann de Lesseps’ blog about her co-stars? What do you think Ramona Singer did to lose Luann’s trust?

