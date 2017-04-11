‘RHONY’ Star Luann de Lesseps On Thomas’ Infidelity: ‘Don’t Believe Everything You Hear’

Luann de Lesseps found love last year on The Real Housewives of New York as she was dating a few guys. Around the time she started filming, she had gone on several dates with a man named Thomas D’Agostino, but she wanted to make sure the relationship was truly a good one before introducing him as her boyfriend. The two started dating in November and they were engaged by February. Many of her Real Housewives of New York co-stars warned her about rushing into a marriage, so the ladies were not shocked when he was caught cheating.

According to a new Bravo report, Luann de Lesseps is now revealing that things are going very well with herself and Thomas almost a year after his cheating scandal. She was completely heartbroken when she learned that he had kissed another woman, and it didn’t help that Bethenny Frankel had proof of him making out with the woman. However, de Lesseps is now revealing that she’s very happy and she’s excited to relive the planning of her wedding on this season of The Real Housewives of New York.

“Can you believe it’s Season 9 of our show? New friends have become old friends, and I’ve become close with some of the ladies over the years in spite of our ups and downs. This season, you will see me planning my Palm Beach wedding weekend while working on my new bedding line and other businesses, fending off accusations (and amateur private investigations), and spending most of my time with Tom, who is the best,” Luann de Lesseps explains in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of New York.

Premiere party ready with Tom! Hope everyone is enjoying the episode! #rhony @bravotv A post shared by Luann D'Agostino (@countessluann) on Apr 5, 2017 at 6:52pm PDT

Of course, there have been plenty of rumors about Luann’s husband in the press. When the ladies were filming The Real Housewives of New York reunion special last year, Ramona Singer hinted that she knew something about Thomas. Singer didn’t go into detail, but she did hint that Thomas was doing things behind her back that she didn’t know anything about. And while Luann had said that she didn’t want to know if her co-stars knew something about him, she may have changed her mind.

It sounds like Luann may have heard some rumors about her husband, but she doesn’t believe the rumors. And she’s asking Real Housewives of New York fans to avoid the rumors. She wants her fans to think critically of the content they read online, and she wants people to think that Thomas is a wonderful man. As she points out, both she and Thomas enjoy their life in his New York City penthouse apartment and life is good. Since the season just started, her co-stars may have an opinion or two about Luann de Lesseps’ marriage to D’Agostino, especially Bethenny Frankel who told her about his cheating.

Tomorrow is the big night! #RHONY premiere at 9/8c! ???? Make sure to tune in! @bravotv A post shared by Luann D'Agostino (@countessluann) on Apr 4, 2017 at 3:16pm PDT

“Don’t believe everything you hear. As for what is going on in other parts of my life, my kids are doing great, and their careers are going well. I’m loving my new home in the Hamptons, and as you see in this episode, Tom and I are enjoying living in his NYC Penthouse. Life is good my friends, so why do some of the ladies feel the need bring me down when everything is looking up?” Luann de Lesseps continues in her Bravo blog, revealing that people shouldn’t believe everything they hear about Thomas.

What do you think of Luann de Lesseps’ comments about her husband? Do you think Thomas is faithful to Luann these days or do you think she’s completely blinded by love to see him for who he really is?

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]