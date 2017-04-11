WWE Rumors & Spoilers: Roman Reigns Injury Keeping Him Off ‘Raw’ Until WWE ‘Payback’ & Sasha Banks’ Heel Turn

The latest WWE rumors and spoilers are focused on Roman Reigns possibly being away from WWE television for a bit of time. After last night’s events on Monday Night Raw, it has fans of the belief that the latest superstar to get a serious push from Vince McMahon and the WWE will not be appearing on Raw for the next several weeks. In addition to that, there’s speculation about WWE Women’s star Sasha Banks, who seems like she is about to go after her friend.

As reported by WrestleZone earlier today, there was a recent update on Reigns’ injury status made by the WWE. During Monday’s Raw he suffered a vicious attack at the hands of Braun Strowman who did plenty of damage as fans who watched the episode saw. After Reigns was finally transported away from the arena in an ambulance, WWE updated fans on his condition.

The WWE.com website released an article discussing what happened and the extent of the injuries Reigns suffered during the latest television show.

Roman Reigns was brutally ambushed by Braun Strowman on Raw Monday night, resulting in cracked ribs, internal injuries and a possible separated shoulder.

With that in mind, it appears the WWE will probably keep him away from Monday Night Raw for the time being. As many fans saw on the WWE Raw episode one night after WrestleMania 33, Reigns got a ton of heat from the live crowd and it was shown to fans worldwide on the USA Network, as well as via social media.

Even after Braun destroyed Roman on Raw last night, there were chants thanking Braun for what he did. That’s probably not the direction WWE wants to go in with Reigns, as they were trying to gain sympathy for the future top star they’re grooming. By keeping him away from Raw for several weeks, the Heavy website indicates that the WWE is attempting to cool off the heat that the live crowds are directing towards their babyface star.

Most likely, the WWE is heading towards another program involving Reigns against Strowman. The two have been involved in a lot of battles between Raw and pay-per-view events, so it could be culminating in a No. 1 contender’s match to go against Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship. Still, WWE doesn’t appear to be turning Reigns’ heel even though Strowman is getting plenty of cheers.

While Reigns isn’t going heel, it appears another WWE star is heading in that direction based on rumors and spoilers. On last night’s episode of WWE Raw, “The Boss” Sasha Banks called her friend Bayley to the ring to talk to her. The conversation involved Bayley’s WrestleMania moment and how she still has the women’s title, but then seemed to turn towards Sasha suggesting she wants that championship belt.

That was interrupted by the arrival of the newest women to the roster as Alexa Bliss and Mickie James showed up. All of that culminated in Nia Jax arriving to lay out Mickie, Sasha, and Bayley. Following Raw, Sasha sent out a tweet that seems to show the direction she is heading very soon.

I wasn't done talking…… I guess my actions will have to speak for me. #Raw — notorious SB (@SashaBanksWWE) April 11, 2017

It’s looking more and more like a Sasha heel turn could happen because it’s expected that one of the roster’s top heels, Charlotte Flair, could show up on SmackDown Live on Tuesday evening. It’s unknown who else might make the move, but one has to think if two women joined Raw then two may join SmackDown as well. Bleacher Report speculates that it could be two of the marquee women on Raw, so that probably makes it a combination involving Charlotte, Nia, and/or Sasha.

As of this report, it’s unknown who will contend with Bayley for the WWE Raw Women’s title at Payback 2017, but it seems that Nia Jax is becoming a frontrunner. Sasha Banks could also find a way to get involved, though, unless she surprisingly moves over to SmackDown too.

WWE fans, do you think the rumors will prove correct, or will Reigns appear on WWE television before Payback arrives? Will he be booked in a match against Braun Strowman? Also, will Sasha’s heel turn happen by next week, or later?

[Featured Image by WWE]