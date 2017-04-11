‘Days Of Our Lives’ Seek Ratings Boost With Fan Favorites Sami And EJ’s Rumored Return?

Days of Our Lives is rumored to be bringing back fan favorites Sami and EJ to stir things up in Salem and hopefully raise their declining ratings.

Will Sami and EJ come back?

Days of Our Lives’ new head writer Rob Carlivati is shaking things up a bit this season to draw in old viewers and attract new ones. According to Celebrity Laundry, Days of Our Lives spoilers teased that Sami and EJ will return to Salem.

Sami (Alison Sweeney) and EJ’s (James Scott) return has not been confirmed by the network, and some think that their comebacks are just an attempt to raise ratings.

Sweeney has indicated in the past that she would be open to returning for stints as Sami for Days of Our Lives.

James Scott has not expressed any interest in returning to the NBC soap. Nevertheless, Days of Our Lives has been careful to keep his character alive in the storyline.

EJ could still be alive.

During Sami’s last return to the show, she found clues that led her to believe EJ was still out there somewhere.

Eileen Davidson’s character, Kristen, injected EJ with an unknown substance after his death, making fans think that the DiMeras’ doctors must have created something that could preserve EJ’s body and potentially even bring him back to life.

A post shared by James Scott Fanpage (@jamesscottfanpage) on Dec 29, 2016 at 5:06pm PST

The DiMera family has dwindled down to the final members now that Stefano (Joseph Mascolo) and Kristen are gone. Andre (Thaao Penghlis) and Chad (Billy Flynn) are the only ones left.

Meanwhile, Tuesday’s episode will be an emotional and heart-racing hour, according to Soap Shows.

Nicole finds herself in a sticky situation.

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) has escaped Salem with Holly and thought she would have the perfect life with Brady (Eric Martsolf). However, her new neighbor recognized her from her days as a porn star and threatens to call the police.

I love ❤ #ariannezucker on #daysofourlives. They’ve been killing a lot of characters off of the show. If they kill her off, I will never watch the show ever again. A post shared by Erik Cooper (@erikcooper84) on Jul 4, 2016 at 2:03am PDT

The neighbor, Scooter (Robb Derringer), blackmails Nicole and demands she perform sexual acts on him in exchange for his silence.

Nicole finds herself desperate to get out of the situation but also does not want to let Brady in on the situation.

Is Eric having premonitions?

In Salem, Eric (Greg Vaughan) still can’t get his life together after the tragedy of last year. He has a strange dream that Nicole is in trouble and something is wrong. Will he be the one that comes to her rescue?

The town of Salem has taken over @CityWalkLA for Day of #DAYS! ⌛️ Stay tuned as we have some fun with the stars of your favorite show. A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Nov 12, 2016 at 9:48am PST

Days of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.

