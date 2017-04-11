Bella Hadid Is ‘Over’ Selena Gomez And The Weeknd’s Romance

Bella Hadid has had enough of the buzz surrounding her former boyfriend’s new romance with Selena Gomez.

According to a new report, the 20-year-old model, who split from The Weeknd at the end of last year, is totally “over” the ongoing reports tying her to his relationship with Gomez, which was first confirmed earlier this year.

“[Bella Hadid] is annoyed and tired of being overwhelmed with Selena and Weeknd news so she asked her friends to stop sending her stuff. She doesn’t want to hear about them anymore. All the social media updates of her ex and his new girlfriend is slowing Bella from moving on so she is taking action,” a source explained to Hollywood Life on April 10.

The report comes just days after The Weeknd made his relationship with Selena Gomez Instagram official with a very cute photo of Gomez kissing him on the temple. The photo, which is seen below, received over 1.3 million likes and over 50,000 comments from The Weeknd’s fans and followers.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd confirmed their romance with a very public outing in Santa Monica, California in January, just months after The Weeknd and Bella Hadid called it quits following about two years of dating.

“[Bella Hadid] has muted Selena and The Weeknd mentions on her Twitter feed and is doing her best to avoid them on all her social platforms too,” the insider continued. “Bella is so over her ex and just wants to be happy and healthy. She is trying to make room for new love in her life and can’t do it when she sees her ex and Selena on dates everyday.”

Since Bella Hadid and The Weeknd parted ways last year, Hadid has been linked to a couple of people, but thus far, she hasn’t gone public with anyone new. Instead, she’s remained focused on her highly successful career in the world of modeling and fashion as The Weeknd tends to his Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour.

As for what The Weeknd things about Bella Hadid’s life post-split, a source days ago said that the singer is happy to see the model doing well.

“He’s relieved that [Bella Hadid] appears to be doing well,” an insider revealed to Hollywood Life earlier this month. “He’s completely wrapped up with Selena and hopes Bella can feel the same way about someone else new too. The Weeknd thinks Bella is an awesome woman and any guy would be lucky to date her. Or even better, call her their girlfriend.”

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd began dating in early 2015 and attended several red carpet events together during their relationship, including the 2016 Met Gala in New York City. They also made it a point to support one another’s careers.

“They still have a great deal of love and respect for each other and will remain friends, but it has been too hard to coordinate their schedules with him finishing and promoting his upcoming album,” a source close to The Weeknd explained to Us Weekly after the split.

As Bella Hadid tends to her career, Selena Gomez continues to support The Weeknd during his tour, and last month, she was spotted in the audience of several of his shows in Europe. Selena Gomez and The Weeknd also carved out some time from their busy schedules to enjoy a vacation in Italy in late February. As fans will recall, the new couple enjoyed a number of the countries sights while traveling to Florence and Venice before venturing off to Amsterdam for the start of his tour.

