‘Survivor’ 34’s Ozzy Lusth Breaks Major All-Time Record

Survivor: Game Changers castaway Ozzy Lusth set an all-time record during last week’s episode that went unacknowledged by the show. Ozzy, who previously competed in Survivor: Cook Islands, Survivor: Micronesia – Fans vs. Favorites, and Survivor: South Pacific, now holds the record for most days played on the show.

At 120 days and counting, Ozzy has played more days of Survivor than anyone else in the show’s 17-year history. As of last week’s episode of Survivor: Game Changers, the 34-year-old from Venice, California, passed the record set by “Boston” Rob Mariano, who played 117 days between his four seasons. This record can only be accomplished by Survivor castaways who have competed in at least three seasons, considering each season is only 39 days (with the exception of Survivor: The Australian Outback which had 42 days).

Ozzy is one of only four Survivor contestants to play the game four times, alongside Boston Rob (Survivor: Marquesas, Survivor: All-Stars, Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains, and Survivor: Redemption Island), Rupert Boneham (Survivor: Pearl Islands, Survivor: All-Stars, Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains, and Survivor: Blood vs. Water), and Cirie Fields (Survivor: Panama – Exile Island, Survivor: Micronesia – Fans vs. Favorites, Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains, and Survivor: Game Changers). Oddly enough, Ozzy has only played with Cirie out of his fellow four-time players, having never overlapped with either Boston Rob or Rupert.

All four of these players are in the Top 6 of Survivor castaways to have played the most days, as assembled by Survivor fan-site True Dork Times. In addition to Ozzy’s 120 days and Boston Rob’s 117 days, Rupert has played 104.5 days, and Cirie has played 101 days and counting. Other players in the Top 10 include Parvati Shallow at 114, Amanda Kimmel at 108, Colby Donaldson at 98, Benjamin “Coach” Wade at 96, Sandra Diaz-Twine at 94, and Jerri Manthey at 89.

Last week’s episode of Survivor: Game Changers did not include any indication that Ozzy had broken this record. It’s not clear as of yet if this will be mentioned on the show or the live reunion. Amanda was the first castaway to play at least 100 days back in Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains, which was brought up in one of that season’s episodes.

Ozzy’s record will only become more untouchable as Survivor: Game Changers continues onward. Yet, if Ozzy is voted out soon and Cirie makes it to the end of the game, she could give him a real run for his money. This has added resonance considering Ozzy and Cirie are noted Survivor rivals dating back to her helping orchestrate his blindside in Survivor: Micronesia. Their rivalry was brought up in the first few episodes of this season, though Cirie has yet to go to Tribal Council, so neither has had the opportunity to aggressively target the other.

One factor that could signal an Ozzy exit very soon is fellow tribemate Tai Trang bringing his name up at the last Tribal Council. While Sandra was ultimately voted out, Tai raised the idea to her and Jeff Varner of voting out Ozzy due to him being a huge physical threat. Ozzy’s alliance-mates may be more on his side for the time being, but the merge is fast approaching. Individual Immunity challenges are where Ozzy shines, so in a season where so many physical threats have already been voted out, it’s hard to imagine him not being an early target after the merge.

Of course, anything can happen in Survivor, and fans might see another deep run for Ozzy bolstered by an Immunity run as he goes for his fourth attempt at the $1 million and the title of Sole Survivor.

Survivor: Game Changers airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.

[Featured Image by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images]