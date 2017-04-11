Heather Morris Begs For Beyonce On ‘DWTS’ To Help Her With Votes

Things are going great on Dancing With the Stars for Heather Morris. Right now, it doesn’t look like she will be going home anytime soon. Heather is getting great scores each week, but she allegedly wants to bring in Beyonce to help her out with the votes. A lot of people feel like Heather has an unfair advantage on the show considering that she was on So You Think You Can Dance, but she was also a backup dancer for Beyonce at one time. Now Radar Online is sharing that Heather is hoping to get Beyonce on the show to help her win over some votes. Heather has not done ballroom dancing in the past, so this kind of dancing is new to her.

A source says that she isn’t asking for Beyonce to perform but just wants her there. The source revealed saying, “Heather was once Bey’s backup dancer, and now she wants Beyonce to sit in the front row of DWTS and help her win the Mirror Ball trophy.” Everyone would love to see Beyonce on the show, but nobody knows if they could actually get her to show up. They do have big names like her perform from time to time on the show, so that could be another option. Last night Fifth Harmony performed on the show with Normani Kordei, who is one of their members.

The Inquisitr already shared that Heather Morris is upset and is saying that she is being sabotaged on the show. Heather knows that having Maksim Chmerkovskiy is a huge asset on the show. The fact that Maks got hurt right away and that she hasn’t been able to have him to dance could be hurting Heather Morris a bit. Here is what a source close to production had to say.

“Heather is complaining about Maks quitting and saying she thinks that she is being sabotaged. She is so detached from reality and is claiming that her new partner, Alan, just doesn’t push her at all. At least, not in the same way Maks does!”

Maks ended up having to get surgery done after his injury, and it sounds like he may be back as early as next week. The source went on to say that Heather isn’t sure that it is as bad as he said.

“Heather said that she doesn’t think that Maks’s injury is as bad as he is saying, and that maybe Peta had something to do with him balling on her. Peta has a reputation on set for being jealous, but Heather just seems focused on proving to everyone that she can win this competition. She is just acting like a total b***h right now.”

Heather Morris has still been doing really well on the show even without Maks by her side. It looks like he has been helping out and every single week Maksim Chmerkovskiy is there to support her. If he can come back next week or even soon after, then Heather would have the advantage of having Maks for the rest of the competition, which would be great for her. It is highly unlikely that she will get sent home before his return, which is going to be really helpful for her.

