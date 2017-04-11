Christie Wilson, Mario Garcia: Missing California Blackjack Player Body Not Found, Watch ID’s ‘See No Evil’

The Christie Wilson no body murder case will play out on an episode of See No Evil on Investigation Discovery this week. 27-year-old Christie Wilson vanished from a Lincoln, California, casino over a decade ago. Security video from the casino showed that Christie Wilson left with Mario Garcia. She was never seen again. See No Evil‘s episode “Eye In The Sky” will retrace her steps and flesh out other theories. Christie Wilson’s story was profiled on an episode of 48 Hours.

On See No Evil, you’ll see video surveillance of Christie Wilson’s last steps. The video shows her car entering the parking lot of the Thunder Valley Casino. Security video also captured her walking inside the casino and captured footage of her while she played Blackjack.

Blackjack was Christie Wilson’s favorite game. By all accounts, she was a very good player after she took the type to study the game. Her natural ability in math also helped her beat some of the best. On October 4, 2005, she was hoping for that kind of night. Instead, police say Christie Wilson vanished without a trace.

People at the casino said that she was a regular. Although, they noticed a distinct change in her behavior on the night that she disappeared. She seemed a little belligerent, and not very polite, quite different from how she normally acted. In fact, Thunder Valley employees almost threw her out of the building. The process was stopped by Mario Garcia, who could be seen on the video tape playing with her.

From the looks of the footage, Mario Garcia befriended her and looked out for her most of the night. He was the last one seen leaving the casino with her at around 1:00 a.m. in the morning.

When police began investigating her disappearance, which was first reported by her boyfriend, they saw that Christie Wilson’s car had never left the parking lot. However, Mario Garcia’s car left the casino parking lot several minutes later.

Mario Garcia denied killing Christie Wilson. But an examination of his car revealed a mixture of blood that matched Christie’s blood. Cell phone records also showed that he called his wife at around 7:15 a.m. the following morning, most likely making up an excuse as to why he never came home that night.

Mario Garcia was arrested and found guilty of Christie Wilson’s murder, despite the fact that they had no body. At trial, prosecutors alleged that after Christie and Mario walked out of the casino, he most likely rammed her head into the car door and forced her into the backseat of the car. They asserted that Christie was lying down in the backseat, which accounted for why Garcia appeared to be alone as he exited the lot.

At some point during the drive, they physically fought, and Christie Wilson was able to leave scratches on Garcia’s face. She was ultimately killed and placed into the trunk of the car before he dumped her body in an unknown location.

Today, Mario Garcia still refuses to tell the family where he buried Christie. Strangely, Mario Garcia’s wife didn’t want to cooperate with police about her husband’s involvement in the killing. The couple is now divorced. However, Christie Wilson’s mother, Debbie, believes that Jean Garcia knows more than what she is telling, according to Auburn Journal.

For more on the story, watch See No Evil this Wednesday, April 12, at 9/8 p.m. Central on Investigation Discovery. There is also a website that keeps the public updated on all the activity surrounding the case.

