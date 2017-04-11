‘Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Marie Got Advice From Lisa Vanderpump After Her Divorce From Mike Shay

Scheana Marie went through tough times at the end of last year as her 2-year marriage to Mike Shay came to an end as she and her co-stars filmed the fifth season of Vanderpump Rules. Luckily, she didn’t go through those tough times alone.

In addition to her friends and family members, Scheana Marie remained close to her co-star and boss, Lisa Vanderpump, throughout her breakup from Mike Shay and in a new interview, the reality star opened up about the advice Vanderpump offered her as her marriage ended.

“Obviously, I have my mother, and she’s amazing. I speak to her 17 times a day, and she gives me great advice. But I like to hear Lisa’s point-of-view as well, because she’s less emotionally involved in our relationship,” Scheana Marie explained during an interview with Bravo’s The Daily Dish on April 11.

Scheana Marie and Mike Shay ended their relationship at the end of last year after tying the knot during Vanderpump Rules Season 3.

“I mean, my mom and Shay spent a lot of time together. So her perspective on it is slightly different than Lisa’s,” Scheana Marie explained. “I feel like Lisa is someone who comes at it more from an unbiased standpoint, and she’s insanely smart and has been in a happy marriage for, what, 30-something years.”

Scheana Marie and Lisa Vanderpump have been quite close since Vanderpump Rules first premiered years ago and during Vanderpump Rules Season 2, Scheana Marie and Mike Shay were seen getting engaged during a staged event at Vanderpump’s Beverly Hills home. Scheana Marie was also seen confiding in Vanderpump about her marriage troubles during Season 4 and Season 5 of the reality show.

“It was just really nice to be able to have that support system as well as someone like my parents who had a successful marriage for a long time. And she just always knows the right things to say,” Scheana Marie continued.

Lisa Vanderpump also helped Scheana Marie look on the bright side after she parted ways with Mike Shay late last year amid allegations claiming he had relapsed after several months of sobriety (Shay denied the allegations on Instagram in November).

“The one thing that really stuck with me was she said, ‘You’re young enough to start over,'” Scheana Marie said. “It was hard to understand at the time. I’m like, ‘No, but you don’t understand. I can’t picture my life without him.’ But once he wasn’t in it, I was like, ‘OK, I’m now able to picture a life without him and possibly with someone else.'”

While Scheana Marie may not have seen the light at the end of the tunnel immediately after she split from Mike Shay, it wasn’t long before she embarked on a new relationship with actor Robert Valletta. In fact, just 2 weeks after Scheana Marie confirmed the end of her marriage with a statement to Us Weekly magazine, the reality star was seen enjoying a holiday celebration with Valletta.

“Rob [Valletta] came into the picture and it just clicked,” Scheana Marie explained.

Since going public with Valletta during a red carpet event in February, Scheana Marie has been sharing tons of photos of the two of them together on her Instagram page. Most recently, she posted a number of photos from their vacation in Hawaii and several more from Amsterdam.

