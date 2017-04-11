WWE Rumors: Top Five Moves Rumored To Happen In Tonight’s Superstar Shake-Up On ‘SmackDown Live’

Last night on Monday Night Raw, the Superstar Shake-Up had night one of two, and it ended with 11 superstars leaving SmackDown Live. The first half of this wheeling and dealing consisted primarily of Team Red receiving its new superstars while tonight will see Team Blue trying to fill the holes left by the major absences. Now, it’s time to look at the top five rumored moves that could happen on night two of this major non-draft happening in WWE.

Once the night was over, 11 different superstars had switched brands and changed nights from Tuesdays to Mondays. After that, there was one more move which actually ended up being the first official trade of the Superstar Shake-Up as announcer Byron Saxton was moved to Team Blue while David Otunga headed to Raw per Sports Keeda.

With that transaction, the first 12 moves (all SmackDown to Raw except one) of the Superstar Shake-Up are as follows:

Apollo Crews

The Miz

Maryse

Dean Ambrose – Intercontinental Champion

Curt Hawkins

Bray Wyatt

Kalisto

Heath Slater

Rhyno

Alexa Bliss

Mickie James

David Otunga

Byron Saxton – Traded to SmackDown Live

Tonight, it will be SmackDown‘s turn to try and fill in the holes left by the loss of one champion, numerous former champions, and many more. The rumors have been flying around as to who will be moved to Tuesday nights, but WWE reportedly is still trying to make final decisions on that.

The official website of WWE issued a piece of the site’s editors giving their choices for who needs to be moved around between the rosters in the Superstar Shake-Up. If they have it their way, it looks as if Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Sami Zayn, Emma, and The New Day will be heading to Team Blue.

They also thought that AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura would head to Mondays, but that didn’t happen.

Even though he is involved in a major feud with Braun Strowman right now, many believe Roman Reigns could be on the move. Forbes thinks it is a huge possibility that he will head to Tuesday nights and that thousands of fans would go right along with him.

One of the other big possibilities is United States Champion Kevin Owens heading to SmackDown, and that is almost certain, according to The Wrestling Observer. Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose heading to Team Red makes this Superstar Shake-Up move an almost definite since both shows need a mid-card title.

Cageside Seats is reporting that the additions of Alexa Bliss and Mickie James to Raw means that it is likely to see Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks head to Team Blue. These moves will seriously shake up both women’s divisions and make for some truly great feuds down the line.

According to Heavy, The New Day are also still expected to move to Team Blue tonight during the second evening of the Superstar Shake-Up. Their changing of brands has been rumored almost since this became a thing last week and it is still likely to see them head to Tuesdays.

At this time, here are the top five rumored moves for night two of the WWE Superstar Shake-Up – All heading to SmackDown Live:

Roman Reigns Charlotte Flair The New Day Sasha Banks Kevin Owens – United States Champion

All of these rumored moves could happen, or none of them may take place, but WWE has to make their final decisions soon. Look for at least a few of these to become a reality this evening, and there is always the chance of some big-time surprises as well.

The Superstar Shake-Up of 2017 is quite the brilliant move by WWE and Vince McMahon as it keeps them from having to go through another entire draft and makes things fresh. It allows for different match-ups on both Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live while giving many of the different talented men and women the chance to shine on multiple brands. Rumors are swirling, and it is time to see if Team Blue ends up as gifted as Team Red did on Monday evening.

