‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Chelsea Confronts Victor, Demands Answers Why Adam Had To Die?

Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, April 12 tease Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) will pop up at Newman Enterprises to get answers about Adam’s (Justin Hartley) death straight from Victor (Eric Braeden). Victor says he’s ready to admit his role in Chloe’s scheme, but will he be able to look Chelsea in the eyes and tell her that he enabled Chloe to kill Adam?

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Chelsea will confront Victor about having a hand in Chloe’s scheme to kill Adam. It isn’t apparent what Chelsea knows about Victor’s role just yet. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that she may have assumed that someone would have to assist Chloe — and Victor seems like the most logical person.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Victor will try to explain why he contacted Chloe to help him frame Adam. He recalls Adam refusing to head Newman Enterprises and expressed how hurt he felt by his decision. Victor adds that he “just wanted to teach Adam a lesson” and didn’t want him to die.

Chelsea probably will not be moved by Victor’s explanation. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that due to Victor’s selfishness, Chelsea lost her husband and Connor lost his dad. Even so, Chelsea will notice that Victor feels awful about aiding Chloe, and she may decide to let it go — at least for now.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Victor told Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) that if Chloe exposes him as her accomplice, he will face the consequences for his role in Adam’s death.

“It’s what I deserve,” Victor whispered to Nikki.

Chelsea to Sharon: "Nick was right all along. Chloe's every bit as twisted as he said she was!" #YR #CliffhangerFriday pic.twitter.com/0bS3YoFHm5 — KingMinos777 (@KingMinos777) April 7, 2017

Nikki decides to try to save the Newman family from another devastating scandal. The Young and the Restless spoilers state that Nikki takes charge and advises Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Nick that no one will ever find out about Victor’s involvement with Chloe. They all agree that it would bring nothing but shame and embarrassment to the family again.

There aren’t many spoilers about how Chelsea will react to the scoop that Victor brought Chloe to Genoa City to help him frame Adam for murder. It’s pretty evident that she will feel the same way as Nick — Victor is as responsible for Adam’s death as Chloe.

According to a social media rumor, Chloe may not have killed Adam, which would redeem Victor in his family’s eyes. Apparently, there is a theory that Victor helped Adam disappear (either before or after the explosion) and planned to take Chelsea to him eventually. Now, this theory seems to go against what the Young and the Restless head writer said in November about Adam.

Last year, Sally Sussman, the head writer for Young and the Restless, stated that she “had no plans” to bring Adam back anytime soon. Many people took that to mean that Adam might stay dead for years. What if that was just to get the Young and the Restless fans to stop asking for Adam’s recast?

Nicholas stops Chelsea from running into the burning cabin for Adam. #YR #Chadam pic.twitter.com/gH18g9U6at — KingMinos777 (@KingMinos777) September 2, 2016

Adam has “died” three times before the cabin explosion in September. For many fans, they just want him to stay dead because he has been killed off too many times. Others feel The Young and the Restless is incomplete without him on the show.

To date, Young and the Restless producers has not stated whether they plan to recast the role. On the show, everyone seems to be convinced that he died in the cabin, so if he returned, it would be a complete shocker.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that the confrontation between Chelsea and Victor will be emotional because they both lost someone they loved — Adam.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

