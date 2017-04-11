Lisa Vanderpump Slams Lisa Rinna For Being ‘Out Of Order’ On ‘RHOBH’

Lisa Vanderpump addressed her ongoing feud with Lisa Rinna during a recent post-finale interview.

Following last week’s final episode of the seventh season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Vanderpump spoke out in defense of her attack against Rinna, who accused her of manipulating her during the series’ sixth season last year.

“I told her to her face that it was out of order,” Lisa Vanderpump admitted to E! News days ago. “I’m happy to deliver that message to her personally.”

Lisa Rinna claimed Lisa Vanderpump had encouraged her to question the authenticity of Yolanda Foster’s Lyme disease claims during Season 6. As fans will recall, Rinna infamously brought up the idea of Munchausen syndrome, one which people claim to be much sicker than they really are in an effort to get sympathy and attention.

“We kind of talked in circles when she first walked in…She said, ‘Oh, you’re so funny!’ And I said, ‘No, you misbehaved just there! Misbehaving is going to get messy. I’m not going to have someone walk into my house and attack me!'” Lisa Vanderpump continued.

Throughout the seventh season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Rinna attempted to smooth things over with her former friend, but in the end, Lisa Vanderpump wasn’t ready to let her off the hook for her Season 6 comments. Vanderpump also wasn’t ready to move on from Rinna’s comments to Dorit Kemsley, which involved comments about the newest cast member and her husband doing cocaine at a dinner party.

“You can’t just it out there to 137 countries that there are drugs, you know? What’s that about? I said in the scene that I would jump across the table. I would! It takes a lot to piss me off, but that would have pissed me off,” Lisa Vanderpump said.

Lisa Vanderpump has been starring on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since the show’s first season and continues to expand her brand with Bravo TV. In addition to her spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules — which is based out of her West Hollywood restaurant, SUR Restaurant — Vanderpump’s spinoff recently received a spinoff of its own that will follow cast members Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright as they travel to Kentucky to spend time with Cartwright’s family.

Lisa Vanderpump’s latest comments about the drama of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills come just months after the restauranteur faced allegations of plotting an exit from the series as she allegedly prepared for yet another spinoff show.

“[Lisa Vanderpump] is over all of the fighting going on right now, and has only stayed on the show this long because it gave her a platform to raise awareness for her animal activism causes,” a source explained to Radar Online in February. “But she cannot stand the cattiness, and she really does not care what anyone thinks of her anymore.”

As the outlet revealed, Lisa Vanderpump recently opened up a pet rescue and adoption center in Los Angeles. Throughout the process of opening the store, the reality veteran reportedly allowed cameras to follow her and her husband, Ken Todd.

“[Lisa Vanderpump] is now in late stage talks with the network executives about starting another spinoff reality show, focused on her new pet place,” the source said.

To see more of Lisa Vanderpump and her co-stars, tune into new episodes of the seventh season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

