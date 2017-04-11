Mama June Accuses Sugar Bear Of Abuse, Sugar Bear Calls Her A ‘Liar’

Mama June, best known as Honey Boo Boo’s mother until very recently, has been making the news rounds because of her dramatic weight loss — and that’s a good thing, because she looks like a completely different person. Now, however, she’s back in the news for all the wrong reasons: she’s accusing her now-ex-husband, Sugar Bear, of being emotionally and physically abusive.

AOL has the story about the explosive Mama June claims against Sugar Bear. According to the reality star, Sugar Bear abused their daughter, Pumpkin, so badly that her eye is now permanently buckled.

“It’s time the world sees him for what he is. [Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon’s] eye buckle was caused by him… because he got mad. So many emotional and physical scars with the kids.”

Sugar Bear and Mama June have had a volatile relationship for years. They even went so far as to try to repair their relationship by going on Marriage Boot Camp, but when Sugar Bear revealed that he cheated on Mama June with both men and women, all hopes of reconciliation were lost.

But Sugar Bear wasn’t going to take these accusations against him from Mama June lying down. According to Radar Online, the minute Mama June lobbied the complaints against him, he claimed that she was a “liar” and he wasn’t going to take the accusations lying down.

He immediately fired back, claiming that he never abused the children and that he loved them very much. And even though Mama June claimed that Alanna “Honey Boo Boo” Shannon hasn’t had a relationship with Sugar Bear in years, she actually served as flower girl in his wedding to his new wife, Jennifer Lamb.

“Meanwhile, June’s eldest daughter, Anna “Chickadee” Shannon-Cardwell, 22, recently moved in with Sugar Bear, as Radar reported. Anna’s relationship with her mom has been estranged, insiders told Radar, ever since June started dating Mark McDaniel in 2014, following her split from Sugar Bear. McDaniel, one of June’s former boyfriends, was convicted of sexually abusing Anna when she was a child.”

And, there’s some question about whether or not Mama June’s claims against her ex-husband stem from the fact that Anna, her eldest daughter, has moved in with him.

In a separate report for Radar Online, Anna recently filed for divorce from her husband, but instead of moving in with her mother, she moved back in with her father, Sugar Bear!

Anna and her mother’s relationships has been strained since the accusations of abuse came out. But Sugar Bear said that Anna is welcome to stay as long as she needs, until she and her husband figure things out.

According to Anna, the decision to file for divorce from Michael Cardwell after three years of marriage was a difficult one, she still loves him no matter what.

“We are separated,” the 22-year-old mother of two told friends on her private Facebook page. “It’s just a lot on both of us and [we] have a lot to think about. But this is only temporary right now. I love him and always will no matter where this goes.”

Another reason that Mama June and Anna fell out is because Anna accused her of stealing all the money from the Honey Boo Boo TV show, thus cheating Alanna (Honey Boo Boo) out of what’s rightfully hers.

