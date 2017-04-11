Kim Richards Accuses Lisa Rinna Of Using Her For A ‘RHOBH’ Season 7 Storyline

Kim Richards is done being used by her on-screen nemesis, Lisa Rinna.

In a new interview, the newly sober Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star opened up about her ongoing drama with Rinna, revealing that the former soap actress has been using her for a storyline on the show for far too long.

“I just don’t think she’s right here,” Kim Richards explained to Radar Online as she pointed to her head. “I think that she basically used me as a storyline and it’s over. She can’t do that anymore, I put an end to it, I put a stop to it.

“There is no more using a storyline about me. Find a new one,” she continued. “Since she realized she can’t do that she’s moved on to [Dorit Kemsley] and that made me mad, she’s a young mother with two kids.”

“The very thing she didn’t like when I said let’s talk about your husband then she’s going after Dorit ‘do you trust your husband?’ and then she going after Dorit about drugs,” Kim Richards added.

Kim Richards and Lisa Rinna began feuding with one another shortly after Rinna joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during its fifth season. However, at first, it appeared that Rinna was simply concerned about Richards’ possible relapse. As fans of the series will recall, Richards began acting strangely during a cast poker night at the home of Eileen Davidson and later admitted to taking one of her late ex-husband’s pain pills. Then, after the season wrapped, Richards was arrested at the Beverly Hills Hotel’s Polo Lounge, where she was said to have become intoxicated and refused to leave the facility. Months later, she was arrested again after reportedly stealing over $600 worth of items from a Target store in Los Angeles.

Despite Kim Richards’ rough patch, she ultimately got sober again, and now she’s looking forward to her future with her four daughters, her son, and her grandson, and she’s making sure she stays in a positive place.

“I have a great person I work with and I surround myself with wonderful healthy people,” she told Radar Online of her ongoing recovery plan. “I removed all negative influences in my life and I think that has a big thing to do with it. I don’t have any negative unhealthy people in my life today.”

Kim Richards is distancing herself from Lisa Rinna and during another interview last week, she slammed her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star for being a mean girl for the past few seasons of the show.

“I feel like Lisa Rinna has made a mission out of talking so badly about me over these last few years,” Kim Richards admitted to E! News last week. “I’ve worked very hard to make positive changes in my life, and now I’m a grandmother. For her to say and do the things that she’s done is just so inappropriate and wrong and mean.”

Following Kim Richards’ relapse in 2015, she took on a part-time role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after starring on the show in a full-time role for the first five years. As for Rinna, she’s remained in a full-time role since she joined during Season 5.

To see more of Kim Richards, Lisa Rinna, and their co-stars, tune into new episodes of the seventh season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

