Tamra Judge, Vicki Gunvalson Allegedly Arguing About ‘RHOC’ Salaries For Season 12

It is almost time for a new season of The Real Housewives of Orange County and the fans can’t wait to see it. Now it has been revealed that Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson are arguing about their salaries for the upcoming season. Radar Online shared the details about what is going on with them. These two have been through their issues over the years. They are now filming the twelfth season of the show.

The new reports are that Tamra wants on Vicki’s good side. So far, it doesn’t look like these two are going to be able to work through their issues. A source close to production for the show is speaking out and said, “Tamra knows that Vicki has some serious dirt on her, and she really wants to soothe things over so that Vicki does not go into full attack mode this year.” You know that Vicki Gunvalson wouldn’t hold back if Tamra does something to upset her.

An insider is sharing what Vicki and Tamra are allegedly making for the upcoming season, but Bravo says these numbers are false. The source shared that Vicki Gunvalson will get $750,000 and that Tamra Judge will only get $600,000 for the upcoming season. This source shared that this is a lot of the problems between the two. Here is what the source revealed.

“Tamra is of course upset that Vicki is getting paid so much more money than her because she feels like she is the reason that viewers will want to tune in. Tamra honestly thinks the entire show should revolve around her and that she should be the highest paid out of all of them.”

Everyone knows that Vicki has said that the show needs her as well. Several seasons ago Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador allegedly tried to get Vicki fired. They were really upset with her about the Brooks Ayers cancer scandal. Brooks is finally gone, but Vicki Gunvalson doesn’t seem to be going anywhere. Vicki is a huge staple to the show, and it would be shocking if she ever left.

#RHOC Stars Tamra Judge & Vicki Gunvalson at Each Other’s Throats Over HEATED Salary Feud — Season 12 Tea Spilled! https://t.co/t65u0bxfxH pic.twitter.com/27tKuMc7gb — All About The Tea ☕ (@AllAboutDaTea) April 11, 2017

Radar Online shared that the rest of the cast is now having to pick sides on if they want to be Team Tamra or Team Vicki. This season Lydia McLaughlin is back again, and newcomer Peggy Sulahian has started the show. It sounds like these two are right in the middle of the drama. An insider shared that Lydia is on Team Tamra. Here is what they shared.

“Lydia is trying to make it like she and Vicki are cool, but a lot of people think that the only reason she is cool with Vicki is because she wants to report back to Tamra. Some of the girls don’t really trust her and are wondering why Bravo brought her back on, anyways.”

Heather Dubrow has moved on and isn’t on the show anymore. Meghan King Edmonds is also taking a break from the show, but you never know if either one of them might try to make it back on the show. Heather seemed happy to move on, but Meghan is allegedly on Tamra’s side as well. It would be interesting if they brought her back to the show now as a new mom. Things are totally different for her right now.

Are you surprised to hear that Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson are arguing about their pay for The Real Housewives of Orange County? Which one do you think should get paid more? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts, and don’t miss RHOC when it returns to Bravo. You know that these women will be bringing the drama next season for sure.

