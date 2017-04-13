Surface Phone 2017: Will We See An Android Flagship From Microsoft Instead?

The Surface Phone 2017 is going to be big, as what has been conceptualized by numerous reports and leaks. Powerful specs combined with an innovative design, its arrival will challenge the biggest flagships today. But it has one imperfection – its OS.

As a product of Microsoft, the Surface Phone will undoubtedly run Windows. However, the operating system has never managed to outperform Android and iOS, or even come close to them. Windows phones today are great, but not enough to challenge Samsung and Apple, the flagships of which carry the top two OSes. With that said, should the company opt to play safe and install Android on its upcoming flagship instead?

Windows Phones Are Not Performing Well

Earlier this year, Inquistr reported Windows’ poor performance against its competitors. Android and iOS account for 99.6 percent of all the smartphones sold in Q4 2016. Only 0.3 percent of the devices are carrying Microsoft’s OS, and that’s not about to change in the near future.

Furthermore, it’s not the Windows Phones that are making the headlines. When Microsoft sold off Nokia, which has since gone down the Android route, there’s no more recognizable phone model that carries the OS. Sure, there are those who are enjoying the Windows experience, but most of the best smartphones today are Android.

Microsoft Giving Up On The Surface Phone?

Microsoft Edition Of Galaxy S8, Checkout the Specs, Features And Price https://t.co/vJI1eisAcn pic.twitter.com/qiF0rq8EqO — Sirkaytech's blog (@sirkaytech) April 3, 2017

Shortly after Samsung officially revealed its newest flagship, Microsoft announced its own edition of the Galaxy S8. The special edition smartphone will still run Android, but it will come with the OS’ versions of Microsoft apps such as Cortana, OneDrive, and Office 365, Tech Republic reports.

Microsoft stores will exclusively sell this Galaxy S8 variant, so what’s the deal? Has the tech giant given up on making its own flagship? Or is it just a strategy to get consumers used to their apps?

Going Android (Sort Of) Worked For Other Mobile Makers

The BlackBerry, which was previously almost as big as Apple, is now on its way out of the mobile market. The company pushed its own OS before finally giving it up and moving on to Android instead. If not for its high price, the BlackBerry Priv, the first Android smartphone of the company, would have sold well. Its small success led the company to develop more smartphones with the OS, but it was too late.

The same story can be told for Nokia. The Lumia handsets are nothing short of amazing, but they still failed to make a massive impact. Now that Nokia has separated from Microsoft, it is now back to creating incredible smartphones – but now, with Android. They are slowly gaining traction again in the industry because of it, and it’s exciting to see what will happen to the company in the future.

But Is It The Best Move For Microsoft?

But should Microsoft do the same? The tech giant’s biggest product is the Windows OS. Its Surface devices boast seamless connectivity with each other, something that will be greatly interrupted if the company decides to release an Android smartphone.

The company is trusted enough; it should have been easy for it to convince people to go Windows 10. So what’s lacking? A game changer smartphone, maybe?

Although going Android for the Surface Phone may be the safe route, Microsoft should be willing to take some risks to kill the competition. We don’t know how it will fare against Android and iOS just yet. If the company really manages to pull off a Windows OS on a mobile, it will be a force to reckon with.

Meanwhile, fans can look forward to Microsoft’s big event on May 2. However, the Surface Phone or the Surface Pro 5 should not be expected as Business Insider reports that the company will focus on education instead.

