Brad Pitt Reportedly Rebounds From Kate Hudson Romance Fail To ‘Serious Flirting’ With Sienna Miller

Brad Pitt reportedly is single and ready to mingle. After rumors that Pitt was struggling amid the drama of his divorce from Angelina Jolie, even allegedly re-connecting with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston to pour out his heartbreak and looking gaunt from excess weight loss, now the actor appears ready to move on. And although Brad’s rumored romance with Kate Hudson didn’t last long, now he’s being linked to Sienna Miller in what one story called a “serious” flirty romance.

Recently resurfacing in Los Angeles after staying away from the public spotlight, Pitt seemed seriously thin, an eyewitness told Radar Online.

“To be honest, I wasn’t even sure that it was him,” said the observer.

“[Brad] looked so thin.”

The eyewitness also expressed concern about Pitt’s extreme weight loss, noting that the actor seemed “kind of down on his luck and upset.” But now a new romance reportedly has lifted Brad’s spirits.

Pitt, whose divorce is not yet completed, was spotted enjoying a private dinner that gave him time to enjoy flirting with Sienna. He was involved in some “serious flirting” with Miller, who is featured in a new film from Brad’s Plan B production company, observers told Page Six.

The eyewitnesses revealed that Sienna and Brad were dining with pals at a restaurant near the ArcLight movie theater in Los Angeles. Earlier in the evening, the debut of the film, The Lost City of Z, took place at that movie theater.

However, Pitt and Miller were focusing more on each other than on rehashing the movie, according to one of the observers.

“[Brad and Sienna were] heavily enjoying each other’s company. They were talking to each other all night.”

And although Pitt has earned concern for his apparent weight loss during his separation from Angelina Jolie, an insider told the publication that the alleged new romance has perked up his personality.

“[Brad was] in very high spirits, which he hasn’t been for a long time. He seems to be over a hump,” said the source.

While Pitt reportedly is moving on with Miller, his alleged secret romance with Kate Hudson seems to have ended. Kate recently was seen canoodling with musician Danny Fujikawa in Los Angeles, reported Hollywood Life.

Ending reports that Kate and Brad were involved in a romantic relationship, Hudson has gone from spending the Oscars night with Diplo to kissing Danny in public. The musician is known as the co-founder of Lightwave Records and a guitarist who played in a band called Chief.

For those who continue to hope that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston will come around and rekindle their previous romance despite her marriage to Justin Theroux, an insider told Us Weekly that it was Pitt who reached out and reconnected with Aniston.

After divorcing in 2005 following five years of marriage, Brad reportedly didn’t even know Jennifer’s phone number. But he allegedly was so determined to reconnect with his past love that he hunted it down through a “tangled web” of connections, said the source, who noted that Pitt timed the phone reunion so that he could wish Aniston happy birthday.

“They started talking once he wished her a happy birthday,” added the insider.

And while it’s Sienna Miller with whom Pitt reportedly is flirting, it’s his ex-wife Jennifer in whom he is confiding, according to the source.

“[Brad] has confided in [Jennifer Aniston]. Brad told her he’s having a hard time with his split and they exchanged a few texts.”

However, as to whether Pitt’s decision to reconnect with Jennifer could cause trouble for her marriage to Justin Theroux, the insider denied that Brad has caused any issues with her marriage. Instead, Aniston and Theroux, who tied the knot in 2015, recently enjoyed a romantic birthday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, which Justin arranged.

The source also revealed that Theroux is not troubled by the time that Jennifer spends on the phone with Pitt.

“Justin is OK with them being friends,” said the insider. “Jen just wants to be nice.”

