Brad Pitt Moves On With Sienna Miller? Pair Reportedly Get ‘Cozy’ At Private Dinner For ‘The Lost City Of Z’

Brad Pitt might be returning to the dating scene sooner than expected. This time, with The Lost City of Z star Sienna Miller. Recent reports claim that the two were spotted getting “cozy” with each other during a private dinner for the new film.

Just days after Hollywood’s newly single man was rumored to be going out with Sandra Bullock, here comes another lady being linked to him. According to reports, Brad and Sienna Miller were caught “flirting” with each other during a congratulatory dinner for their latest movie, The Lost City of Z.

Apparently, the pair and a group of friends headed to a restaurant near the ArcLight movie theater in Los Angeles, where the film’s premiere took place. A witness claims that Pitt and Miller appeared to be having a good time during the get-together. The two were also “heavily enjoying each other’s company” and “were talking to each other all night,” Page Six reports.

The same source also added that Brad was evidently “in very high spirits, which he hasn’t been for a long time. He seems to be over a hump.” Rumors suggest that Sienna “perked up” the Allied star, who recently made headlines for the drastic changes in his looks. It can be recalled that the 53-year-old actor stepped out in public recently looking gaunt and frail, which was very different from his previous look.

In fact, Brad graced the red carpet event for The Lost City Of Z looking thinner than usual. His choice of outfit was also noticeably “low-key” compared to his previous red carpet looks. Many were also quick to criticize Brad’s pants for being too “saggy” and “in need of tailoring.” Some even pointed out that his weight loss became even more visible because of the attire. However, Pitt doesn’t seem to mind the flak, as he was more focused on showing his support to the cast and crew of the movie.

Brad serves as the executive producer of The Lost City Of Z under his production company, Plan B. The movie is based on a true story of British explorer Col. Percival Fawcett who vanishes during an expedition in the Amazon around the 1920s. The movie stars Charlie Hunnam as Col. Percival Fawcett, Robert Pattinson as Henry Costin, and of course, Sienna Miller as Nina Fawcett.

During the course of filming the movie, Sienna and Brad have been bombarded with dating rumors. Back in 2015, before Pitt and Jolie split, Miller vehemently denied the romance rumors and reports that they have been flirting on the set of The Lost City of Z. The actress clarified during that time that the relationship they have is merely professional.

“So this is the truth about that: Brad Pitt is producing the movie that I just wrapped, but I didn’t see him. He’s not been to the set. You know, he’s the producer of the film and I’ve met him twice. It’s insane.”

Despite their denial in the past, many were quick to point out that things might change this time considering that they are both currently single. Miller already split with British actor Tom Sturridge, with whom she shares a 4-year-old daughter.

So far, both Brad and Sienna have not confirmed the latest rumors. The two have yet to react to the reignited issue of their rumored romance. Fans will have to wait and see whether Brad and Sienna will be Hollywood’s next celebrity couple.

[Featured Image by Rich Fury/Getty Images]