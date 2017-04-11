WWE News: Roman Reigns Says There Is No Reason To Turn Him Heel

On the post-WrestleMania edition of Monday Night Raw, Roman Reigns came to the ring to open the show, and the WWE fans booed him for 10 straight minutes and didn’t allow him to speak. It was the most heat any wrestler in the WWE has received in a long time. Then, on last night’s episode of Monday Night Raw, Braun Strowman attacked Roman Reigns backstage and destroyed him, sending him to the hospital.

The fans chanted “thank you Strowman.” Some fans even started a “you deserve it chant” at Roman Reigns. However, despite the WWE crowd reaction clearly showing they want Reigns to turn heel, Roman told Chris Jericho on the Talk Is Jericho podcast that he sees no reason for the turn.

“This is an uncharted territory. It can be anything I want it to be, so why put myself on one side of it? Why not just dabble? Why not have the full range, do whatever I want, be ‘The Guy’? Do you know what I mean? That’s how I feel. I’m the one writing this at this point right now. We’re in a position [where] we can do anything we want as long as they make noise.”

In the interview, Roman Reigns also said that there is no reason to turn heel because that would mean he would need to become a chicken or something like that when fighting. However, looking at a heel like Braun Strowman, there is no reason for all WWE heels to play the cowards, and Roman Reigns has the size to be a monster heel.

Despite this, Roman Reigns said that playing the character the way he does seems to be working out well. He pointed out the crowd reactions he gets. For months, when anyone asks Roman if he should turn heel, Reigns always said that the crowd being loud meant that he is succeeding at what he is doing in the WWE.

When it comes to being a face or a heel, Roman Reigns says that he is just being himself on WWE television, and that will either rub people the right way or the wrong way. Roman said WWE fans should just decide if they will cheer or boo him and that he will just do whatever he wants. As Reigns said, there has never been anyone like him in the WWE.

It seems the problem is when things happen like they did on Monday Night Raw this week. The WWE has built up Braun Strowman to be a monster heel, destroying faces week in and week out. When he finished his feud with Sami Zayn, fans hated him. Then he fought Roman Reigns, and Braun has become more and more popular with fans in the WWE as the feud has gone on.

The chants of “thank you Braun” as he destroys Roman Reigns and tries to put him out of wrestling seem the wrong response for a monster heel. The problem is that it isn’t Braun Strowman’s fault. It is because so many WWE fans boo Roman Reigns.

Interestingly, Roman told Chris Jericho that he doesn’t think that many WWE fans actually hate him. Reigns said that it is mostly guys his own age who just want to be louder than everyone else. Roman basically said that there are a select few male fans who will get as loud as they can to drown out his fans on the WWE televised events.

When it all comes down to it, Roman Reigns said that he won’t turn heel and will just fight good guys and bad guys and do his thing. Roman said that as long as WWE fans are cheering or booing, they are all having fun and he is doing his job. For fans who want to see Roman Reigns just go full monster heel, that moment doesn’t look like it is coming.

