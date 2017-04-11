Is Taylor Swift’s Girl Squad Crumbling Ahead Of Her New Album?

Taylor Swift has been keeping a low profile in recent months, but according to a new report, her absence isn’t the result of public heartbreak.

Although Taylor Swift seemingly stepped out of the spotlight shortly after she and actor Tom Hiddleston called it quits last year, she may have embarked on a more private life due to an alleged disassembling of her girl squad.

On April 11, OK! Magazine shared a report with readers which suggested that Taylor Swift was laying low as she attempts to rebuild her squad, hopefully with the help of Prince Harry’s girlfriend, Meghan Markle.

“[Taylor Swift]’s team has reached out to Meghan requesting a girly lunch,” a source explained to the magazine. “Taylor’s determined to include her in her inner circle and is willing to fly to Canada to meet up with her if necessary.”

Taylor Swift’s squad used to be one of the most popular group of friends in Hollywood with members including Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, Ruby Rose, Lena Dunham, Karlie Kloss, Dakota Johnson, Cara Delevingne and Zendaya Coleman, but for months, they haven’t been seen together. While Taylor Swift has shared a few photos of her friends this year, the majority of those posts have been birthday wishes and she hasn’t shared any group photos since 2016.

Although OK! Magazine‘s insider didn’t reveal why Taylor Swift’s girl squad may have disassembled, they went on to claim that the singer, who is expected to release a new album later this year, is now focused on new friends — and rekindling her close friendship with Ed Sheeran.

“[Taylor Swift]’s always wanted to crack the aristocratic set and is trying to reconnect with Ed Sheeran, who’s in with the Royal Family. She’s met Prince William in the past but befriending Meghan is her top priority,” the insider alleged.

Before news of Taylor Swift’s reported girl squad drama, the singer was said to be caught in the midst of drama after her longtime best friend, Selena Gomez, began dating the ex-boyfriend of Gigi Hadid’s younger sister.

“Bella is trying to convince Taylor to drop Selena from the group, and Taylor is freaking out about what to do,” an insider revealed to Life & Style magazine earlier this year, according to a report by Hollywood Life.

According to the report, Taylor Swift can see where Bella Hadid is coming from, but according to the Gomez, she and the Hadid sisters were never close, so her relationship with The Weeknd isn’t breaking any sort of girl code between them.

“Selena’s told friends [that] the Hadid girls were never her real friends, but she is worried about how upset it makes Taylor to be in the middle,” the insider explained.

As for Taylor Swift’s thoughts on the romance between Selena Gomez and The Weeknd, which was first confirmed in January after the two were spotted enjoying a romantic dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California.

“[Taylor Swift] supported Selena even when she was with [Justin Bieber] and she wasn’t comfortable with that relationship. And she’s also supporting her friend while she is with The Weeknd,” a source told Hollywood Life. “Taylor doesn’t see Selena often, but she wants there to be no weirdness at all.”

Taylor Swift is reportedly also happy about The Weeknd’s role in Gomez’s recovery.

“The Weeknd’s been such a rock since Selena’s rehab stint [Oct. 2016] and she’s as head over heels for him as one could be,” the source added.

