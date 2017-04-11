‘The Last Jedi’ Update: Mark Hamill And Daisy Ridley Make Important Announcement

Fans all over the world are anxiously awaiting the eighth installment of the so-called Skywalker Saga, and are always looking for the latest The Last Jedi update to get them through the drought of information being leaked out from the cast and crew. So, naturally, when the news got out about Mark Hamill and Daisy Ridley going on the morning show, Good Morning America, to make a “very important announcement,” fans tuned in to the breakfast chat show in record numbers to see if maybe, just maybe, they would get some word about what we, as fans, could expect from the latest installment of Star Wars, which is set to release in December.

As @starwars celebrates 40 years, @HamillHimself and Daisy Ridley announce the chance to win the ultimate fan experience. pic.twitter.com/8199lmCmZZ — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 11, 2017

Unfortunately, those fans who were hoping to get a much-coveted The Last Jedi update were sorely disappointed, because they weren’t making any announcements about the film or its trailer. However, according to USA Today, the announcement was a lot more fun: they were asking fans to be part of the “Force For Change” initiative.

Proceeds from the initiative were going to two worthy charities — UNICEF and The Starlight Foundation — and fans would get a chance to win prizes like a trip to Skywalker Ranch, a chance to appear in the Han Solo stand-alone movie, and even a chance to attend the premiere of The Last Jedi!

And there’s more: according to the latest The Last Jedi update from GamesRadar, we not only finally know who Laura Dern is playing, we see — for the first time — what Poe Dameron’s new ship looks like, and we find out the answer to the burning question: where in the galaxy is BB-8 today?

“Poe, though, apparently has a nemesis in The Last Jedi in the shape of Laura Dern’s character Admiral Holdo. She’s described as the polar opposite of General Leia Organa with a far more outwardly stylish look, a long gown and she’s packing a blaster for good measure. Details on just how she locks horns with Poe are thin on the ground but, hey, it’s not hard to see how a smarmy flyboy could irritate one of the galaxy’s political elite now, is it?”

But if fans are waiting for the latest The Last Jedi update, we’ll be seeing the trailer soon, and there’s some good news from GameSpot: we’ll probably be getting it some time this week! Specifically, according to them, we’ll be seeing it at the Star Wars Celebration, which is taking place in Orlando this week.

And, there’s even better news: it won’t just be a “teaser,” like what’s being shopped around all over the Internet as of late. Rather, it will be a full trailer — the first of its kind to promote the film.

“Very little is known about the film’s plot. In January, Johnson spoke about the tone, stating, “I want it to be a blast and to be funny and to be a ride the way The Force Awakens and the original Star Wars movies were.” Some of Last Jedi’s actors have said the movie will be “darker” than The Force Awakens, while Disney CEO Bob Iger said recently that he’s seen a cut of the movie and says it’s “great.”

What do you think of this latest The Last Jedi update? Will you be participating in the Force For Change?

Leave your thoughts about the latest The Last Jedi update in the comments below.

[Featured Image by LucasFilm/Disney]