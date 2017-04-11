Normani Kordei Shares Empowering Message For Women, ‘We Can Do Anything Men Can Do & Just As Good’

Fifth Harmony star Normani Kordei is sharing an inspiring message for her fellow women following her latest stunning performance on Dancing With the Stars alongside her Fifth Harmony bandmates.

Kordei shared an inspiring message for female peers following her latest dance with partner Val Chmerkovskiy during the most recent installment of DWTS on April 10, where the Fifth Harmony singer revealed that her mission for next week’s dance would be to help to empower her fellow females.

Normani revealed that she’ll be dancing to the track “I’ll Make a Man out of You” from Disney’s Mulan next week, as Kordei told Hollywood Life in her blog that she’s “really excited about this song and this theme” because of how the Disney movie inspires women by presenting such a strong female role model.

“It’s such a powerful film, especially speaking to the youth and young women, just letting them know that they’re strong enough,” Kordei said of why she’s so excited for her next stint in the DWTS ballroom after surviving another elimination with partner Val.

“Even if society compares or makes men out to be more powerful than we are as females,” Kordei continued in her empowering message, “I think that we’re very strong, especially when we’re united, but we can do anything that men can do and just as good,” Normani said.

“I think it’s all about believing in that and knowing what you have to offer,” Normani added of what makes her feel strong.

Kordei’s inspiring message ahead of her upcoming Disney inspired Dancing With the Stars dance comes after Normani performed an emotional dance with her Fifth Harmony bandmates Ally Brooke Hernandez, Lauren Jaurgrui and Dinah Jane Hansen by her side during the April 10 episode of the ABC competition show.

Normani revealed how much it meant to have her Fifth Harmony bandmates on Dancing With the Stars with her in her Hollywood Life blog following her latest dance, where Kordei also gushed about her special relationship with partner Val that’s developed over the past few weeks since they first been dancing together.

Normani Kordei admitted that Fifth Harmony performed “Impossible” on DWTS this week because that was the first song the girls ever sang together after forming as a five-piece girl group on Fox’s talent search The X Factor USA back in 2012.

“My girls were on stage with me, and it was just really cool for me to show a vulnerable side of me because generally I never really show emotion,” Normani said of how much it meant to have her bandmates by her side as she and Val danced an emotional rumba during week three of Dancing With the Stars Season 24, which challenged Normani and her fellow DWTS contestants to be open and attempt to recreate the most memorable year of their lives through dance.

Kordei admitted that she usually only shows her vulnerable side away from the cameras and wrote that it was important yet difficult for her to be vulnerable on Dancing With the Stars during her latest dance, but Normani also added in her latest DWTS blog that she believes “there’s power in your weaknesses and in your struggles,” which is what helped her to be so vulnerable during the performance.

Normani then went on to credit her pro partner Val for helping her to be more comfortable with showing her vulnerable side while Kordei and the pro continue to dance for votes on Dancing With the Stars.

“I’m very blessed and grateful to have [Val] alongside of me throughout this competition,” Kordei gushed of her dancing partner following her most recent DWTS performance accompanied by her Fifth Harmony bandmates. “I’m learning more and more about myself and just really growing. I’ve seen a transformation even within the last three weeks,” said Normani.

While Normani continues to thrill Fifth Harmony fans in the DWTS ballroom, Kordei has also been open and honest about her hopes to inspire and empower other women in the past prior to her stint on ABC’s Dancing With the Stars, even telling Cliché magazine during a cover feature last year that she wants all women to “know their worth.”

“I think that it is very important to know that you’re important and to trust yourself,” Kordei said at the time during an interview for the women’s magazine after admitting that she’s struggled with confidence in the past. “Women should be empowered and wholeheartedly know their worth,” Normani continued. “We have such a significant role in this story being written.”

What do you think of Fifth Harmony star Normani Kordei’s inspiration message for her fellow woman ahead of next week’s installment of Dancing With the Stars?

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Billboard]