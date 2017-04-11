Barron Trump No Longer Has Mom’s Full Attention? He Might Have A Nanny After All

Barron Trump has been his mother’s main priority and the sole reason they’re still living in New York City while Donald Trump runs the country in Washington, D.C. It’s been widely reported that Melania Trump is a hands-on mother who doesn’t depend on the help of a nanny. Some fundamental things have changed since the inauguration on January 20, however.

A new report revealed that Melania took Barron and Donald’s other daughter, Tiffany, bowling at Bowlmor Lanes on Monday afternoon at Chelsea Pier in New York. They spent about two hours at the upscale bowling alley, a venue which features elegant decor, a waitstaff, and other activities including laser tag. Other celebrities have gone bowling at Bowlmor, including former One Direction member, Zayn Malik.

Melania takes Tiffany, Barron and THIRTY Secret Service agents to NYC bowling alley https://t.co/G5iJ80uMKw — The Goodman Report (@TheaGood) April 11, 2017

Daily Mail reported that up to 30 Secret Service agents accompanied the first lady, Barron, and Trump’s 23-year-old daughter on the bowling date. All three went out after Barron was picked up from Columbia Grammar and preparatory School.

11-year-old Barron Trump was wearing a white-collared shirt and dark pants that appeared to be his school uniform. Melania sported a casual look with a green army jacket for the bowling event. Tiffany wore a dark headband over her hair, which was swept back.

A mystery woman was spotted with Melania, Barron, and Tiffany when they left the bowling alley to enter the blacked-out SUVs with Secret Service. A young woman with long brunette hair wearing a green camouflage jacket was photographed with the entourage. According to the report, the unnamed woman is presumably Barron Trump’s nanny. It’s speculated that the position was created recently after Melania “embraced” her role as first lady and started taking on more duties.

Melania told People magazine in September 2015, that she doesn’t rely on a nanny to help raise Barron.

“I like to be hands-on. I think it’s very important. “Barron is 9 years old. He needs somebody as a parent there, so I am with him all the time. As you know my husband is traveling all the time.”

Although Melania has denied having a nanny for Barron, her husband told the New York Post early on in the presidential campaign that their son has someone who works with him.

“Yes, there is a young woman, someone who works with Barron.”

Nothing more has been revealed about any assistance the Trumps have when it comes to taking care of Barron. What’s known about his school routine is that Melania has been less hands-on when he travels to and from his private school. Secret Service agents transport the 11-year-old to and from school, with Melania present on occasion. An earlier report revealed that one reason for this is it requires less Secret Service protection when the first lady isn’t with them.

Additionally, the first lady has been appearing at the White House to host visits of foreign leaders and she does so while Barron is in New York. She’s either depending on the help of a nanny or her parents are responsible for him while she’s away.

Melania and Barron Trump will move to the White House in June after the current school year wraps up. The two will move from Trump Tower in New York City to Washington, D.C. It’s unknown which private school Barron is going to attend, but he’s looking forward to the move. He’s already planning sleepovers at the White House for his friends and classmates.

Barron has made only a handful of public appearances since the inauguration. He was last seen with his parents walking across the White House lawn on his way to boarding a helicopter, which flew them to Air Force One before heading to Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

Are you surprised to hear that Barron Trump might have a nanny?

[Featured Image by Joe Raedle/Getty Images]