‘iZombie’ Season 3 Episode 2 Spoilers: Major Eats The Brain Of A Teenage Girl And ‘He Can’t Even’

iZombie Season 3 is in full swing as it returned last week with its premiere Heaven Just Got a Little Bit Smoother. The episode picked up right where it left off in Season 2, after a mass zombie outbreak at the Max Rager party. The episode allowed viewers to ease into the new season, by catching up on the events of the last season’s finale, and revealing where the other characters are now.

iZombie Season 3’s premiere also revealed Vivian Stoll’s agenda, and it turns out she’s not a major villain after all. She is actually after the safety of all zombies just in case “D-day,” or “Discovery Day” dawns on them. Vivian, played by Andrea Savage, has a master plan and vision of a “zombie homeland” in Seattle. She willingly shares this with Liv Moore (played by Rose McIver) as she tries to rally her to Team Zombie.

This plan of a zombie homeland consist of moving all zombies on an island which is between Bainbridge Island and Blake Island State Marine Park—about 30 minutes from Seattle’s city center. This island is owned by Fillmore-Graves, and the development on it has already started as Vivian shows Liv that construction of offices, schools and homes are underway. Her vision is to have the zombies “self-segregate” and keep themselves safe from humans. The estimated time for the island to be ready is approximately 18 months.

Vivian believes humans are not ready for zombies. She thinks that once they find out about the Undead’s existence, their next step would be to find ways to eradicate the zombies among them. This is why she has formed an army that would protect the zombies from possible harm. Aside from her well-trained army, Vivian Stoll has also purchased Max Rager’s Supermax formula. This would make her army effectively indestructible.

In the grand scheme of things, Liv is going to be questioning which side she would pick in the end. With Detective Clive Babineaux (played by Malcolm Goodwin), already in the know of her little secret, Liv has no more reason not to live comfortably among her human friends.

iZombie executive producer Rob Thomas reveals to Entertainment Weekly that Season 3 would be quite different in treatment compared to Season 1 and 2.

“The first two seasons had very similar shapes,” he says. “We had a clearly defined big bad character in each of the seasons. Season 1 really revolved around tracking down Blaine—who was murdering teenagers and selling their brains—and a big shootout at the end of the season. And then season 2 was built largely around Steven Weber as Vaughn Du Clark, the head of Max Rager, and an even bigger shootout at the end.”

Thomas went on to reveal that Season 3 would be in a much different shape in that there is no clearly defined big bad.

“There’s a really central question: that ‘whose side are you on, zombies or humans,’ question is going to be asked throughout the season,” he said.

While this issue of choosing which side to be on when D-day comes will slowly unravel in the background, Episode 2 would undoubtedly be a riot to watch. Liv and Major (played by Robert Buckley) are set to eat the brains of a father and daughter who are killed in a suspicious car crash. The rational thing would be for Liv to eat the daughter’s brain, but of course, where’s the fun in that? As teasers released by The CW reveal, Major proves to be a pain in the ass as an awkward teenager, while Liv, after eating the father’s brain, would be trying her best to keep Major in line.

iZombie Season 3 Episode 2 tonight at The CW.

