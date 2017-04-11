‘RHONY’ Stars Bethenny Frankel And Ramona Singer At War! Inside Their ‘Biggest Altercation Yet’

Ramona Singer has experienced her share of fights on The Real Housewives of New York, but her recent bout with Bethenny Frankel was by far the worst. With a full season of RHONY ahead, Singer revealed that her fight with Frankel was the biggest she’s ever had with a fellow cast member.

According to OK! Magazine, Singer dropped the news while talking about the premiere of Season 9. It isn’t clear when her war with Frankel reaches a tipping point, but it sounds their fight is one for the ages.

“Bethenny and I, we had, like, the biggest fight I’ve ever had in my life with any woman in my life,” Singer shared. “I unleashed so much that I had a blackout memory. I don’t even remember what I said to her. In fact, she said to me, ‘Watch. When you watch what’s going to happen on that time when we were in the Berkshires, the things you said to me, you’re gonna be shocked.’ I swear to God, I don’t remember.”

There’s no telling why Frankel and Singer are at each other’s throats this season, especially considering all the drama they went through last year. Fortunately, Singer provided a few hints by saying that Frankel doesn’t like when people question her. She also teased that Frankel doesn’t appreciate when people bring up sensitive subjects, which only made things worse.

Despite their epic clash this season, Bravo TV reports that Singer and Frankel bonded over their respective divorces. Singer broke off her marriage after 23 years while Bethenny Frankel parted ways with Jason Hoppy after two years. For Singer, there are comparisons in their breakups, but the biggest difference is Frankel’s ongoing custody situation.

“But I think for her it’s been very difficult because she has a very young child. And I’m fortunate my daughter [Avery], when I was having my problems, was 18, can make up her own mind, and wasn’t really living at home anymore,” Singer explained. “My heart bleeds for Bethenny because there’s times where she wants to exchange days with Jason and he won’t do that. And I can’t imagine not having a child live with you every day, especially a young girl.”

According to Adweek, Singer is the only cast member of RHONY to have starred on the show all nine seasons. Frankel is also an original cast member but took a break after Season 3. Before appearing on the hit reality show, Singer graduated from the Fashion Institute of Technology and worked for Calvin Klein before opening her own fashion company.

Singer also launched a jewelry company with her ex-husband, Mario, and currently works as a sales company for an anti-skin aging company. Singer is proud that she’s made her own money and originally agreed to appear on the reality show to promote her jewelry business.

Singer has come a long way since Season 1. Last year, she entered the dating world following her emotional divorce with Mario. She also tried to mend broken relationships with the other ladies on the show and had varying degrees of success.

Apart from her war with Frankel, Singer is also in the middle of a feud with Luann de Lesseps. Last season, Singer confronted de Lesseps about her then-fiancé Tom D’Agostino’s cheating ways. Although de Lesseps forgave her future husband, she still didn’t invite Singer to the wedding.

The wedding will take place in the early part of Season 9, and Singer isn’t angry about not getting invited. Instead, Singer believes her co-star rushed into a marriage but is glad that she is happy.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of New York air Wednesday nights on Bravo.

