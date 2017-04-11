‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Nicole’s Under Pressure, Marlena Confronts Victor, And Eric’s Concerned

There’s plenty of drama on the way with Tuesday’s episode of Days of Our Lives. Spoilers share that there’s an intense confrontation coming up involving Marlena and Victor, and viewers will see Eric doing a lot of thinking about Nicole. Also, she’s in a very difficult position as she tries to deal with Scooter and Days of Our Lives spoilers hint that the April 11 show has action on multiple fronts ahead.

SheKnows Soaps details that Marlena will piece together that Victor is the driver behind Eric’s recent struggles and she will be livid. Marlena will track Victor down to confront him, and she will be ready to give him a piece of her mind. Viewers will have to tune in to see if Marlena’s words have any impact on Victor, but Days of Our Lives spoilers note that she is going to do her best to stand up for Eric.

As for Eric, Days of Our Lives spoilers indicate that he will have a hard time getting Nicole out of his mind. He has been thinking about her a lot, carrying the guilt over how his drinking led to Daniel’s death and her heartbreak, but it sounds as if there’s more than just that on his mind. Eric is said to have a dream about Nicole, and in the dream, she’s in trouble and needs his help.

Of course, fans know that Nicole actually is facing some major trouble at the moment. Just as she and Brady thought they had a handle on life on the run with Holly, Scooter popped up and threatened to destroy everything they had accomplished. Days of Our Lives spoilers share that there’s a confrontation between Nicole and Scooter coming during Tuesday’s show and he’ll demand that she have sex with him in exchange for him staying mum on who she really is.

Soap Central details that Nicole will be determined to stop Scooter and his blackmail, but Days of Our Lives spoilers hint that she’ll struggle with trying to decide how far to go. As his demands back her into a corner, she’ll fight back and show the tough Nicole that fans love.

It is known that actress Arianne Zucker is leaving the show and the role of Nicole when her contract is up this spring. However, as Daytime Confidential points out, Days of Our Lives tapes very far in advance of when the episodes actually air.

Arianne’s contract is said to be up this month, but with the taping schedule, she should be airing into the fall. If that is the case, it sounds as if she’ll manage to gain the upper hand on Scooter somehow, but this complicated Holly storyline could still be the vehicle that brings about Nicole’s departure.

Also ahead as the week continues, Days of Our Lives spoilers tease that Claire and Theo will make love while Ciara will be charmed by Wyatt, unaware that there’s more to him than she realizes and that this could become a dangerous situation. There are awkward moments on the way involving Gabi, Chad, Abigail, and Dario as well. Gabi will end up rattled when she ends up in the middle of a vow renewal celebration for Abby and Chad, while Chad gets upset when he learns of Dario’s feelings for Abigail.

There are good times for Paul and Sonny coming as they open up about their feelings for one another and Days of Our Lives spoilers note that Kate will encourage Gabi to pursue Chad despite the vow renewal plans. There’s a shocker on the way, seemingly from Abby, when it comes to that ceremony and spoilers suggest that Gabi and Eli are worth keeping an eye on.

How will Nicole handle the Scooter situation? Will Victor be at all rattled by Marlena’s rant toward him? What comes next for Eric? Days of Our Lives spoilers tease that there are juicy twists and turns ahead and fans won’t want to miss a minute of the action that’s on the way.

[Featured Image by Mark Davis/Getty Images]