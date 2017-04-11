Kim Zolciak Blaming Pregnancies On Changing Looks: Denies Plastic Surgery?

Kim Zolciak doesn’t look the same as she did a few years ago when she filmed The Real Housewives of Atlanta with the other ladies. Kim actually looked a lot older when she first started filming the show, even though she was only in her late 20s. Over the years, Kim started looking younger and some people blamed plastic surgery. But over the past couple of years, Zolciak’s look has changed, and it looks like she’s had a lot of work done. She even shares pictures of herself and her waist trainer, which some people have said has made her look plastic.

According to a new Bravo report, Kim Zolciak is now speaking out about the comments that she has changed the way she looks. So many people have assumed that she has had a nose job, injections, and even plenty of Botox. But Kim has an explanation for her changing look. She points out that she’s been pregnant five times and that does change one’s look.

Even Kenya Moore brought up Kim’s changing look, telling Zolciak, “I know I’m not a duck like your lips.”

Tonight!!!! RHOA FINALE!!!! 8pm EST. Wait til you see @shereewhitfield beautiful home ???? Who's ready?!! A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Apr 9, 2017 at 9:48am PDT

But did Kim Zolciak take offense to the comment about her lips? Not really. While Zolciak doesn’t list all of the work she has had done, she does reveal that her body has changed because she has been pregnant so many times. Plus, Kim also admits that aging has changed her face over the years, but she argues that she has nothing to hide.

“I think where people get confused is that I was pregnant for three years,” Kim Zolciak recently revealed to People magazine about her look, adding, “I saw a [Real Housewives of Atlanta] clip with Kenya [Moore] saying, ‘Kim looks real different now than when she walked off the show five years ago’ — well, I hope so!”

When Zolciak walked off the show back in Season 5, she was eight months pregnant with her second son Kash Biermann, and she had just told the ladies that she couldn’t travel. In 2013, she was pregnant again with twins. And Kim argues that, of course, she looks different after having three children since seeing Kenya last.

After giving birth to twins, Kim Zolciak traveled to Florida to have surgery. And it sounds like she isn’t including this surgery in her argument, maybe because she would then admit to having work done. However, Zolciak blames aging on her changing look, even though her surgery in Florida was rather extensive.

I swear My girls are 3 of the most beautiful girls in the world on the inside and the outside! ????❤️ @briellebiermann A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Apr 7, 2017 at 8:31am PDT

“I’ve aged, so my face has thinned out a little bit,” Kim Zolciak explains to People about her face, adding, “But I have nothing to hide. And also I have nothing to prove!”

Sadly, Kim Zolciak isn’t the only person who has been subject to attacks online over her look. Kim’s oldest daughter Brielle has also been the subject of many rumors, including that she’s had a nose job. Some people have even tried to argue that Kim’s youngest daughter, Kaia, has gone under the knife despite being a toddler. It sounds like there are no limits to the rumors and accusations that this family faces. And while Kim can take outlandish accusations, she does get angry when people start bashing her daughter.

“I get irritated when they come for Brielle,” Kim Zolciak explains about her daughter, adding, “I think people have calmed down about the nose — Brielle has not had a nose job.”

What do you think of Kim Zolciak’s comments about her changing look? Do you think Kim is lying about the work she’s had done or do you think she’s all natural?

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]