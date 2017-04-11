Lala Kent Discusses ‘Married’ Boyfriend Rumors, Will She Return To ‘Vanderpump Rules’ For Season 6?

Lala Kent was slammed with rumors of dating a married man during Season 5 of Vanderpump Rules, but does that mean she won’t be back for Season 6?

Although Lala Kent proclaimed that she was done with the Bravo reality series at the end of last year, there seems to be at least a slight chance that fans may see more of the singer and actress later this year when the show is expected to return for Season 6.

On April 10, E! News shared a report that featured several comments made by Lala Kent in regard to her exit from Vanderpump Rules — and her potential return.

“I was just becoming an unhealthy individual,” Lala Kent said of her decision to quit both the restaurant and the show during last night’s Season 5 reunion. “I was hammered all day every day. I was just not in a good head-space. Human beings can only take so much until it’s like, you know what, f**k this. I can’t do it anymore.”

A post shared by Give Them Lala (@lalakent) on Apr 3, 2017 at 9:18am PDT

Lala Kent joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules during the show’s fourth season and quickly hit it off with her co-star James Kennedy. As for the rest of the series’ stars, Lala Kent appeared to get along with them okay at first, but eventually, she had a falling out with nearly everyone. By Season 5, Kennedy was her only ally.

In addition to being estranged from nearly the entire Vanderpump Rules cast, Lala Kent was plagued with rumors claiming she was dating a married man, possibly Randall Emmett, during Season 5.

That said, Lala Kent’s former boss, Lisa Vanderpump, believes she may be stronger than she thinks.

“She’s so used to running back to mommy, that’s not a way to grow up,” Lisa Vanderpump said.

As last night’s Vanderpump Rules Season 5 reunion continued, Andy Cohen questioned Lala Kent about her potential return to the show — and she didn’t exactly say that she wasn’t open to coming back. Instead, she seems to reveal that she now feels like she is in a better place with her co-stars.

“It’s really weird being here right now,” she admitted. “I have done a lot of slamming to every single person up here, so I just want to let y’all know that for that I am sorry for.”

A post shared by Give Them Lala (@lalakent) on Apr 3, 2017 at 6:46pm PDT

While the identity of Lala Kent’s boyfriend has yet to be revealed, their relationship was addressed during last night’s show.

“[I] don’t have the right to speak about someone else’s life on national television when they did not sign up for this,” she explained of her decision to keep her relationship private, according to a report by Us Weekly.

Still, Stassi Schroeder, who hid her own past relationship with Patrick Meagher from the cameras during Season 3, kept pushing her co-star by claiming that everyone already knew that her boyfriend was allegedly married.

“Stop being a bully,” Lala Kent fired back. “Stop bing a mean girl. Do not f**k with my relationship, girl! Fall the f**k back!”

Lala Kent went on to accuse Stassi Schroeder of messing with her life and encouraged her to grow up.

“Because of everything you’ve heard and made up in your head, you’ve really f**ked with my life a lot. So stop with the ‘I heard’ — you’re a grown-a** woman,” she said.

To see more of Lala Kent and her co-stars, tune into the third installment of the Vanderpump Rules Season 5 reunion special next Monday night, April 7 at 8 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/Bravo]