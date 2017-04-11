‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Ellen Pompeo Claims The Show Will End ‘When I’m Ready’

Grey’s Anatomy is wrapping up its 13th season on ABC and shows no signs of slowing down. While the show has a bright future, Ellen Pompeo is certain the medical drama will end once she’s ready to call it quits.

In an interview with Variety, Pompeo revealed that Shonda Rhimes is willing to keep the show going as long as Pompeo is still on board. The actress has led the series since way back in 2005 and is confident that it will keep going strong until her character’s story is over.

“Shonda and I have both said that when I’m ready to stop, we’re going to stop the show,” the actress explained. “The story is about Meredith Grey’s journey and when I’m done, the show will end.”

Pompeo was less certain on when the show will wrap up its final season. Grey’s Anatomy is currently at the end of Season 13 and remains one of ABC’s most popular shows. Pompeo admitted that she’s thinking about the end but wants the series to live on as long as it has a strong following.

“As a performer and an artist, your goal is to move people and touch people, and we’re still doing that 13 years later, so it’s pretty hard to stop when you feel that you are moving people that much,” she added. “Why walk away from a hit? You don’t walk away from something for nothing. And with the track record out there, I’m good to keep doing it for now.”

Grey’s Anatomy has gone through a lot of talented actors over the years, including Patrick Dempsey and Katherine Heigl. Pompeo, meanwhile, has managed to remain throughout the drama and has witnessed her part on the show grow with each passing season. In fact, this year, Pompeo directed her first episode, titled “Be Still My Soul.” The installment centered on Meredith’s sister, Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary), and her recently deceased mom, Diane (LaTanya Richardson Jackson).

“[Ellen] brought so much to this particular script,” McCreary shared after the episode. “She’s got the depth of knowledge of these characters after 13 seasons on the show. And she has a personal connection to this story being that she lost her mom herself [in real life].”

@ellenpompeo makes her directorial debut in Thursday's emotional #GreysAnatomy! A post shared by Grey's Anatomy Official (@greysabc) on Mar 29, 2017 at 11:40am PDT

Although Meredith has been able to withstand all the twists and turns over the years, TV Guide reports that the upcoming Season 13 finale will make history. In a special interview ahead of the finale, which airs in May, Rhimes described the episode as being on the most fiery to date.

“That’s the only way we’re going to describe it,” Rhimes explained. “It’s a pretty exciting episode that’s very on fire.”

There’s no telling what will happen during the finale, though it’s possible that Rhimes is referencing an actual fire that breaks out at Grey Sloan Memorial. Given the tragedies that have unfolded in the past, it’s very possible that the hospital will face another calamity. Grey Sloan has faced down ambulance wrecks, power outages from massive storms, a shooting, an earthquake, and even a plane crash in previous seasons.

"It could go either way. I could end up hating you…" -Meredith #GreysAnatomy A post shared by Grey's Anatomy Official (@greysabc) on Apr 7, 2017 at 9:46am PDT

Producer Debbie Allen echoed Rhimes’ comments and also referred to the finale as being “on fire.” Allen and Rhimes could be trying to throw fans off the trail, but it sounds like the doctors will be facing a real tragedy during the finale. Fans can only hope that everyone escapes the episode in one piece and any shocking deaths are left out of the mix. At least we know that Meredith is safe.

Fans can watch Meredith’s story unfold when new episodes of Grey’s Anatomy air Thursday nights on ABC. Check out a preview for the next all-new episode below.

[Featured Image by Michael Buckner/Getty Images]