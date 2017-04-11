Chris Brown, Lil Wayne Associate Convicted In Miami Drug Sting

A Miami music producer with purported ties to rap stars Chris Brown and Lil Wayne could face life in prison after being convicted of running a drug ring largely catering to the hip hop community.

The Miami Herald reports Harrison Garcia, the self-professed “CEO of Purple Drank,” was found guilty of five felony counts on Monday and is slated to be formally sentenced on June 3.

Throughout the proceedings, attorneys for Garcia, also known as Cuban Harry, insisted that he did live the flashy lifestyle prosecutors insisted he did and only boasted of such an existence to build street cred for his tough guy social media persona.

Garcia often posted pics for his more than 30,000 Instagram followers where he posed with guns and showed off his numerous tattoos, including one of fictional drug kingpin Scarface.

The jury took less than four hours to find the 27-year-old Garcia, also known as “Muhammad Lean,” guilty of the array of charges that included selling marijuana, Xanax and the potent prescription cough syrup known as “lean,” “drank” and “sizzurp.”

Over the course of the trial, Garcia admitted that he sold “large amounts of narcotics” to Wayne and once received a $15,000 payment from Brown for drugs, including lean.

At one point, Garcia’s defense team insisted that the government’s case against their client was an “Instagram prosecution” that was really aimed at Brown and Lil Wayne.

As it is, Garcia also faces state racketeering charges, where he is accused of hiring a crew of young men to bust into dozens of Walgreens and CVS stores to steal expensive bottles of promethazine with codeine syrup.

The wire transfer by Brown was dated for some time in 2016 and Garcia later sent a screen shot of it to a female acquaintance with the message “look who put money my account.”

During recent court proceedings, a U.S. Homeland Security Agent deflected additional questions about the part of the probe involving both rappers by insisting “it’s still an open investigation. I can’t talk about it.”

As recently as last year, TMZ reported that Wayne has suffered several seizures believed to directly stem from his ongoing drug use.

Investigators also revealed Garcia’s Instagram page gave the impression he and Wayne had close ties, and he once even appeared alongside the rapper in the video for the song “Cut it Freestyle” holding large stacks of cash.

Garcia has also previously posted a photo of him and Brown on an airport runway in Albania. In another pic, he and Brown are seen on the singer’s private plane bound for Spain.

During trial, jurors were also presented with text messages allegedly involving both rappers that strongly speak to the type of relationship they had with Garcia.

In one instance, Garcia directs his “do-boy” to deliver drugs to Wayne, real name Dwayne Michael Carter.

“I shoot you some trees,” one message read according to investigators.

Both Brown and Wayne have previously had their share of run-ins with the law, with Brown once being slapped with probation for an attack on then girlfriend Rhianna and more recently being served a restraining order prohibiting him from going anywhere near ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran.

Meanwhile, Wayne spent nearly a year behind bars at Rikers Island in New York after being convicted on a gun charge. He was released in November of 2010 after serving eight-months of a year-long sentence.

Wayne has also served probation stemming from a previous drug charge.

