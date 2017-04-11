Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood Fans Slam ‘Sexist’ ‘Billboard’ Over BBMAs Snub

Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood fans are hitting back at Billboard over what they’re claiming is a “sexist” snub against the country music superstars.

Fans were quick to note that both Miranda and Carrie were absent from the list of nominees for the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, which was dominated by male artists, particularly in the BBMAs country music categories.

Fans of both Carrie and Miranda slammed Billboard on social media after both Underwood and Lambert’s names were absent from the 2017 nominations list announced on April 10, despite both Lambert and Underwood having big years and releasing music within the eligibility period.

“Wow, you have sexists working within your company. Now we all know @billboard,” Miranda fan @NYMirandaJunkE hit back following Lambert’s snub, while @andrea21648 wrote on the social media site after seeing Underwood’s name left off the BBMAs nominations list, “Where [are] the females of country music @BBMAs?”

“ZERO females on this list?!? I’ve listened to #WeightOfTheseWings more than all these COMBINED,” Miranda fan @lilannie11 added of the supposed snub, referring to Lambert’s 2016 album The Weight of these Wings, while @charlyy_brownn wrote after seeing Carrie shut out for Top Country Tour, “Umm?? what about Carrie Underwood’s Storyteller Tour?? who made these [nominations]?”

“You guys hate females right??” @galaxieslauren then hit back following the 2017 BBMAs nominations reveal ahead of the 2017 Billboard Music Awards next month that saw Underwood and Lambert completely shut out. “That’s why you only have like only 5 female nominees??”

“Not one single female nominee for album?? Who votes on these? No Miranda, Carrie or Maren [Morris]? That’s just wrong!!” @Michelle53811 hit back after seeing Lambert and Underwood’s names left off the nominations list, shortly after fans claimed Carrie was “snubbed” at the 2017 ACM Awards.

As reported by E! News, Carrie and Miranda lost out to Florida Georgia Line, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Chris Stapleton and Jason Aldean for top Top Country Artist when it came to the 2017 BBMAs nominations, while Dixie Chicks are the only females battling it out for Top Country Tour against Luke Bryan and Kenny Chesney.

Miranda’s The Weight of these Wings was also shut out in the Top Country Album category to make room for an all-male nominations list, while Carrie and Miranda missed nominations in the Top Country Song category which was also dominated by males apart from P!nk gaining a nod for her collaboration with Kenny Chesney.

Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood’s latest alleged award show “snub” comes after a whole lot of furor last year over the lack of women gaining attention and airplay in country music that caused both Underwood and Lambert to speak out.

As reported by The Guardian, males were dominating the genre despite Underwood and Lambert’s prominence as two of the most successful females in country music, as the site claimed back in August that country radio was not supporting female artists like Carrie and Miranda in the same way they were men.

After it was claimed by an industry insider that country listeners prefer male voices despite Lambert and Underwood’s huge success, Lambert then hit back by calling the claims “the biggest bunch of bulls***” and promised in a Facebook post that she would “promote female singer-songwriters in country music – always.”

But Carrie and Miranda fans weren’t the only ones upset following the big nominations reveal ahead of the 2017 BBMAs, as Fifth Harmony fans were also quick to slam the award show after the girl group suffered the same fate as Underwood and Lambert and failed to gain a single nomination in any categories.

Billboard has not yet commented on what Underwood, Lambert and Fifth Harmony fans are calling a snub against female acts, though the company did reveal earlier this year the criteria they use to determine who does and does not get nominated at the Billboard Music Awards prior to Carrie and Miranda fans hitting back.

While announcing the air date for the 2017 BBMAs earlier this year, Billboard claimed that nominees in each category are decided upon “key fan interactions with music, including album and digital songs sales, radio airplay, streaming, touring and social engagement” which is “tracked by Billboard and its data partners,” but has not yet commented on Carrie and Miranda fans’ frustrations.

The 2017 Billboard Music Awards will take place on May 21, 2017, and will air live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

Do you think Miranda and Carrie were snubbed at the 2017 Billboard Awards after both Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood failed to gain a single BBMAs nomination, even in the country categories?

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]