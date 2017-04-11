‘Destiny’ Weekly Reset For April 11, King’s Fall Featured Raid

The second week of Destiny: Age of Triumph kicked off Tuesday with the Weekly Reset. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners are now challenged with the classic Vault of Glass as the Featured Raid.
As a reminder, full details of what is included in Age of Triumph can be found in this Inquisitr article. Destiny will feature a separate Raid each week at the 390 Light level with challenges enabled. There does not appear to be any significant changes to encounters or challenges in the King’s Fall raid at this time beyond adding the new Adept weapons to the loot table.
Notable vendor rolls for armor and weapons have been added to the coverage of the Destiny Weekly Reset. This includes armor rolls at 98 percent of Tier 12 stats, plus weapons with useful rolls. For those that don’t know Tier 12 is, it’s when a Guardian’s stats can be maxed at a total of 12 bars. For example, 5 Intellect bars, 5 Discipline bars, and 2 Strength bars and similar permutations or an even 4/4/4 split across all three.
Weekly Featured Raid — King’s Fall
Modifiers
- Heroic — Enemies appear in greater numbers and are more aggressive.
- Warpriest Challenge
- Golgoroth Challenge
- Oryx Challenge
Rewards
- Raid Gear
- Unknown Rewards
- Age of Triumph Ornament
Nightfall Playlist — The Abomination Heist
Ocean of Storms, Moon Fallen Devil Splicers are intent on using SIVA technology to experiment on the Hive. Stop them from stealing an abomination from the Summoning Pits.
Modifiers
- Epic — Heavily shielded and highly aggressive enemies appear in great numbers.
- Berserk — Minions of the Darkness won’t flinch, even after massive damage.
- Small Arms — Primary Weapon damage is favored.
- Chaff — Player radar is disabled.
- Fresh Troops — Some enemy squads have been fortified with additional reinforcements.
Rewards
- Unknown Rewards
- Skeleton Key
Weekly SIVA Crisis Heroic Strikes
Modifiers
- Heroic — Enemies appear in greater numbers and are more aggressive.
- Small Arms — Primary Weapon damage is favored.
- Fresh Troops — Some enemy squads have been fortified with additional reinforcements.
- Airborne — Players deal more damage while in the air.
Rewards
- Treasure of Ages (1x per week)
- Legendary Marks + 10 (3x per week)
Weekly Story Playlist — Dark Champions
Modifiers
- Heroic — Enemies appear in greater numbers and are more aggressive.
- Ironclad — More enemies have shields.
- Airborne — Players deal more damage while in the air.
Rewards
- Treasure of Ages (1x per week)
- Legendary Marks + 20 (5x per week)
Featured Multiplayer Playlist
Mayhem Clash (6v6).
Rewards
- Treasure of Ages (1x per week)
- Legendary Marks + 10 (1x per week)
Challenge of Elders
|Round
|Boss
|Enemies
|1
|Keksis the Betrayed
|Fallen
|2
|Seditious Mind
|Vex
|3
|Wretched Knight
|Hive
Modifiers
- Specialist — Special Weapon damage is favored.
- Solar Burn — Solar damage from any source is greatly increased.
- Grenade Kill Bonus — Grenade kills are worth more points.
Bounties
- Dead Shot — Kill enemies with precision shots in Level 41 Prison of Elders or Challenge of the Elders.
- Fire Fighter — Use Solar abilities to kill enemies in Level 41 Prison of Elders or Challenge of the Elders.
- Close Still Counts — Use grenades to kill enemies in Level 41 Prison of Elders or Challenge of the Elders.
Court of Oryx (Guide) — Tier 3: Balwur
The wizard Balwur may be the easiest Tier 3 boss to appear in the Court of Oryx yet. The hook with her is that the floor of the court is covered in poison except for the area underneath the platform and safe zones created by killing Major Acolytes. Balwur spawns on top of the platform, while Major Acolytes, Knights, and Thrall will spawn and move around the arena. The platform is poison-free, but obviously dangerous as Balwur will shoot players and drop poison clouds.
Notable Vendor Armor
Ikora Rey (Warlock Vanguard)
- Towerwatch Shell — 100 percent T12 Discipline / Strength
Lord Shaxx (Crucible Handler)
- Raku Poltergeist 2.0 Hunter Chest Armor — 99 percent T12 Intellect / Discipline
- Crucible Shell — 98 percent T12 Discipline / Strength
Lakshmi-2 (Future War Cult)
- Eon Tracer Hunter Cloak — 100 percent T12 Intellect / Discipline
Arach Jalaal (Dead Orbit)
- Endling Grasps Titan Gauntlets — 98 percent T12 Discipline / Strength
Variks (Reef)
- King’s Mantle Hunter Cloak — 100 percent T12 Intellect / Strength
- Devil’s Disguise Hunter Cloak — 98 percent T12 Intellect / Strength
- King’s Bond Warlock Bond — 98 percent T12 Discipline / Strength
Eris Morn
- Mark of the Duskborn Titan Mark — 98 percent T12 Intellect / Discipline
Notable Vendor Weapons
Roni 55-30 (Vanguard Quartermaster)
- The Continental Auto Rifle — Rodeo, Perfect Balance, Counterbalance
Arcite 99-40 (Crucible Quartermaster)
- The Palindrome Hand Cannon – Outlaw, Hammer Forged, Luck in the Chamber
- Event Horizon Sniper Rifle – Ambush SLH25, Spray and Play, Casket Mag, Unflinching
Lakshmi-2 (Future War Cult)
- The Waltz Pulse Rifle – High Caliber Rounds, Perfect Balance, Counter Balance
Shaxx Crucible Weekly Bounties
|Bounty
|Description
|Experience
|Reputation
|A Hunt for Glory
|Exercise your skills in the Supremacy match type.
|5,000
|500
|Taking Control
|Exercise your skills in the Control match type.
|5,000
|500
Commander Zavala Weekly Elite Bounties
|Bounty
|Description
|Experience
|Reputation
|Loot
|Legendary Marks
|Strike Elite
|Earn “Gold Tier Achieved,” “Silver Tier Achieved,” or “Bronze Tier Achieved” Medals.
|10,000
|500
|Legendary Item
|10
|Sunrise
|Earn a Gold Tier Achieved Medal in the Nightfall before time expires.
|10,000
|500
|Legendary Weapon
|10
|Clean Up
|Get 150 enemy kills with your fireteam during a SIVA Crisis Strike to earn Brutal Efficiency Medals.
|10,000
|500
|Legendary Item
|10
Shiro-4 Weekly Bounties
|Bounty
|Description
|Experience
|Reputation
|Archon’s Forge: Shanks
|Complete Shank encounters in the Archon’s Forge.
|5,000
|500
|Shock It To Me
|Use Arc damage to kill Fallen.
|5,000
|500
|Pull the Plug
|Kill Fallen Majors and Ultras.
|5,000
|500
|Stay Down
|Defeat Fallen.
|5,000
|500
Tyra Karn’s Artifacts
|Artifact
|Description
|Stats
|T12
|Memory of Gheleon
|Grants a detailed radar. Radar persists when sighting with primary weapons.
|66 Strength
|87%
|Memory of Skorri
|When your super is full, kills cause nearby allies’ supers to recharge faster.
|31 Discipline /
38 Strength
|91%
|Memory of Radegast
|Gain the ability to reflect energy-based projectiles when Guarding with a Sword. Increased Sword Ammo capacity.
|31 Discipline /
33 Strength
|84%
Petra Weekly Bounties
|Bounty
|Description
|Experience
|Reputation
|Take the Wanted
|WANTED: Sho’oulth, Horror of Oryx. Mars or Venus. Fireteam recommended.
Note: Can be found at The Barrens or Scablands on Mars plus Ishtar Commons on Venus.
|3,000
|500
|Take Them Out: Mars
|Kill Taken Lieutenants on Mars.
|1,500
|250
|Take Them All
|Kill 100 Taken.
|1,500
|250
|Queen’s Champion
|Defeat 50 minions of Darkness before completing the Challenge of the Elders.
|1,500
|250
|Queen’s Treasure
|Open the Queen’s Treasure Chest in the Level 41 Prison of Elders.
|1,500
|250
|Queen’s Eye
|Kill 30 Taken with precision shots.
|1,500
|250
