‘Destiny’ Weekly Reset For April 11, King’s Fall Featured Raid

The second week of Destiny: Age of Triumph kicked off Tuesday with the Weekly Reset. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners are now challenged with the classic Vault of Glass as the Featured Raid.

As a reminder, full details of what is included in Age of Triumph can be found in this Inquisitr article. Destiny will feature a separate Raid each week at the 390 Light level with challenges enabled. There does not appear to be any significant changes to encounters or challenges in the King’s Fall raid at this time beyond adding the new Adept weapons to the loot table.

Notable vendor rolls for armor and weapons have been added to the coverage of the Destiny Weekly Reset. This includes armor rolls at 98 percent of Tier 12 stats, plus weapons with useful rolls. For those that don’t know Tier 12 is, it’s when a Guardian’s stats can be maxed at a total of 12 bars. For example, 5 Intellect bars, 5 Discipline bars, and 2 Strength bars and similar permutations or an even 4/4/4 split across all three.

Weekly Featured Raid — King’s Fall

Modifiers

Heroic — Enemies appear in greater numbers and are more aggressive.

Warpriest Challenge

Golgoroth Challenge

Oryx Challenge

Rewards

Raid Gear

Unknown Rewards

Age of Triumph Ornament

Nightfall Playlist — The Abomination Heist

Ocean of Storms, Moon Fallen Devil Splicers are intent on using SIVA technology to experiment on the Hive. Stop them from stealing an abomination from the Summoning Pits.

Modifiers

Epic — Heavily shielded and highly aggressive enemies appear in great numbers.

Berserk — Minions of the Darkness won’t flinch, even after massive damage.

Small Arms — Primary Weapon damage is favored.

Chaff — Player radar is disabled.

Fresh Troops — Some enemy squads have been fortified with additional reinforcements.

Rewards

Unknown Rewards

Skeleton Key

Weekly SIVA Crisis Heroic Strikes

Modifiers

Heroic — Enemies appear in greater numbers and are more aggressive.

Small Arms — Primary Weapon damage is favored.

Fresh Troops — Some enemy squads have been fortified with additional reinforcements.

Airborne — Players deal more damage while in the air.

Rewards

Treasure of Ages (1x per week)

Legendary Marks + 10 (3x per week)

Weekly Story Playlist — Dark Champions

Modifiers

Heroic — Enemies appear in greater numbers and are more aggressive.

Ironclad — More enemies have shields.

Airborne — Players deal more damage while in the air.

Rewards

Treasure of Ages (1x per week)

Legendary Marks + 20 (5x per week)

Featured Multiplayer Playlist

Mayhem Clash (6v6).

Rewards

Treasure of Ages (1x per week)

Legendary Marks + 10 (1x per week)

Challenge of Elders

Round Boss Enemies 1 Keksis the Betrayed Fallen 2 Seditious Mind Vex 3 Wretched Knight Hive

Modifiers

Specialist — Special Weapon damage is favored.

Solar Burn — Solar damage from any source is greatly increased.

Grenade Kill Bonus — Grenade kills are worth more points.

Bounties

Dead Shot — Kill enemies with precision shots in Level 41 Prison of Elders or Challenge of the Elders.

Fire Fighter — Use Solar abilities to kill enemies in Level 41 Prison of Elders or Challenge of the Elders.

Close Still Counts — Use grenades to kill enemies in Level 41 Prison of Elders or Challenge of the Elders.

Court of Oryx (Guide) — Tier 3: Balwur

The wizard Balwur may be the easiest Tier 3 boss to appear in the Court of Oryx yet. The hook with her is that the floor of the court is covered in poison except for the area underneath the platform and safe zones created by killing Major Acolytes. Balwur spawns on top of the platform, while Major Acolytes, Knights, and Thrall will spawn and move around the arena. The platform is poison-free, but obviously dangerous as Balwur will shoot players and drop poison clouds.

Notable Vendor Armor

Ikora Rey (Warlock Vanguard)

Towerwatch Shell — 100 percent T12 Discipline / Strength

Lord Shaxx (Crucible Handler)

Raku Poltergeist 2.0 Hunter Chest Armor — 99 percent T12 Intellect / Discipline

Crucible Shell — 98 percent T12 Discipline / Strength

Lakshmi-2 (Future War Cult)

Eon Tracer Hunter Cloak — 100 percent T12 Intellect / Discipline

Arach Jalaal (Dead Orbit)

Endling Grasps Titan Gauntlets — 98 percent T12 Discipline / Strength

Variks (Reef)

King’s Mantle Hunter Cloak — 100 percent T12 Intellect / Strength

Devil’s Disguise Hunter Cloak — 98 percent T12 Intellect / Strength

King’s Bond Warlock Bond — 98 percent T12 Discipline / Strength

Eris Morn

Mark of the Duskborn Titan Mark — 98 percent T12 Intellect / Discipline

Notable Vendor Weapons

Roni 55-30 (Vanguard Quartermaster)

The Continental Auto Rifle — Rodeo, Perfect Balance, Counterbalance

Arcite 99-40 (Crucible Quartermaster)

The Palindrome Hand Cannon – Outlaw, Hammer Forged, Luck in the Chamber

Event Horizon Sniper Rifle – Ambush SLH25, Spray and Play, Casket Mag, Unflinching

Lakshmi-2 (Future War Cult)

The Waltz Pulse Rifle – High Caliber Rounds, Perfect Balance, Counter Balance

Shaxx Crucible Weekly Bounties

Bounty Description Experience Reputation A Hunt for Glory Exercise your skills in the Supremacy match type. Complete Seven Matches

Get 50 Primary Kills

Get 30 Kill Credits

Deny 20 Crests 5,000 500 Taking Control Exercise your skills in the Control match type. Complete Seven Matches

Get 30 Advantage Kills

Get 15 Captures

Get “B-Line” Medal 5,000 500

Commander Zavala Weekly Elite Bounties

Bounty Description Experience Reputation Loot Legendary Marks Strike Elite Earn “Gold Tier Achieved,” “Silver Tier Achieved,” or “Bronze Tier Achieved” Medals. 10,000 500 Legendary Item 10 Sunrise Earn a Gold Tier Achieved Medal in the Nightfall before time expires. 10,000 500 Legendary Weapon 10 Clean Up Get 150 enemy kills with your fireteam during a SIVA Crisis Strike to earn Brutal Efficiency Medals. 10,000 500 Legendary Item 10

Shiro-4 Weekly Bounties

Bounty Description Experience Reputation Archon’s Forge: Shanks Complete Shank encounters in the Archon’s Forge. 5,000 500 Shock It To Me Use Arc damage to kill Fallen. 5,000 500 Pull the Plug Kill Fallen Majors and Ultras. 5,000 500 Stay Down Defeat Fallen. 5,000 500

Tyra Karn’s Artifacts

Artifact Description Stats T12 Memory of Gheleon Grants a detailed radar. Radar persists when sighting with primary weapons. 66 Strength 87% Memory of Skorri When your super is full, kills cause nearby allies’ supers to recharge faster. 31 Discipline /

38 Strength 91% Memory of Radegast Gain the ability to reflect energy-based projectiles when Guarding with a Sword. Increased Sword Ammo capacity. 31 Discipline /

33 Strength 84%

Petra Weekly Bounties

Bounty Description Experience Reputation Take the Wanted WANTED: Sho’oulth, Horror of Oryx. Mars or Venus. Fireteam recommended. Note: Can be found at The Barrens or Scablands on Mars plus Ishtar Commons on Venus. 3,000 500 Take Them Out: Mars Kill Taken Lieutenants on Mars. 1,500 250 Take Them All Kill 100 Taken. 1,500 250 Queen’s Champion Defeat 50 minions of Darkness before completing the Challenge of the Elders. 1,500 250 Queen’s Treasure Open the Queen’s Treasure Chest in the Level 41 Prison of Elders. 1,500 250 Queen’s Eye Kill 30 Taken with precision shots. 1,500 250

