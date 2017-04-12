Jimmy Fallon On ‘SNL’: Will The Comedian Get Behind The Weekend Update Desk?

This Saturday, April 15, an all-new episode of Saturday Night Live will air on NBC. Comedian Jimmy Fallon will make his way to the stage to host the show that kickstarted his career. Many are wondering if he will get back behind the news desk as an anchor on the Weekend Update segment of the show.

Fallon was a regular cast member on Saturday Night Live from 1998 – 2004. Through the years, he appeared in over 300 sketches and was the co-host of Weekend Update alongside Tina Fey for four years. Weekend Update has always been one of the most popular segments on SNL and is their longest running recurring sketch.

There have been quite a few different comedians who have taken on the role of news anchor on Weekend Update. The current duo on Update are Colin Jost and Michael Che. The pair has been leading the news desk for three years, since 2014. Thanks to the high ratings of Saturday Night Live, producers decided to take Weekend Update and turn it into its own show. This summer, four episodes of Weekend Update will air in prime time. Jost and Che will host, and some of the alumni co-anchors will likely make an appearance.

Jimmy Fallon hasn’t had any trouble finding work since leaving SNL. Shortly after his departure, he moved on to movies and took the lead role in a few. His films didn’t do so great at the box office, but he still found a way to move up the Hollywood ladder.

Now, the 42-year-old is the host of his own late-night talk show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. In February of 2014, Fallon took over The Tonight Show after Jay Leno retired, making him the sixth host of the show.

Not many people can say this, but Fallon even has a ride named after him. Just last week, Universal Studios in Orlando opened a new attraction at their park called Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon. The 3D simulator takes riders through some of the most famous landmarks in New York City. On April 6, the opening day of the ride, Fallon and his family made a visit to Orlando to unveil the new ride. It was one of the rare times that Fallon took his children out in front of the cameras. His two daughters, Winnie, age 3, and Frances, age 2, were said to steal the spotlight with their adorable antics.

Musician Harry Styles will be joining Jimmy Fallon at 30 Rockefeller Plaza for the next episode of Saturday Night Live. The former One Direction member will be the evening’s musical guest, and it will be Styles’ first time performing on the show as a solo artist. Fans of Styles and One Direction will definitely be tuning into SNL on April 15.

Harry Styles recently released his solo single, “Sign of the Times.” There’s no doubt that Styles will perform the new tune on Saturday, but it’s unknown what other songs he will sing. People are loving his first solo song, and it’s doing quite well on the charts.

When the song debuted on April 7, not everyone was able to listen to it. For some Spotify users, when they searched for “Sign of the Times,” zero results would come up. This was caused by some type of technical error on the streaming services part. The problem lasted for a few hours and then all was resolved. Spotify notified the users who couldn’t get the song that they needed to delete then reinstall the app, and that should fix the problem.

