The Real Reason Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Called It Quits Finally Revealed

Angelina Jolie shocked the world when she filed for divorce in September, and fans have been wondering why she called it quits with Brad Pitt ever since. After months of speculation, the real reason behind the couple’s divorce has finally been revealed.

According to The Hollywood Gossip, early reports blamed Pitt’s altercation with his oldest son Maddox on a private plane as the reason for the split. The fight was reportedly so bad that the Tomb Raider star immediately removed Pitt from her life. That narrative has been at the forefront of breakup theories, until now.

Ian Halperin’s new documentary on the couple’s split claims that Jolie’s strange relationship with her brother was the real cause of the divorce. Jolie and her brother, James Haven, have shared some awkward and strange public moments together, but it was his constant presence around the family that drove Pitt and Jolie apart.

“James was so close to them that he was actually living with them,” Halperin revealed during the promotion of his new movie, Broken: The Incredible Story of Brangelina. “It put Brad over the edge. Brad gave Ang the ultimatum; it’s him or me!”

Halperin also discussed the fight between Brad Pitt and Maddox, but claims that the couple’s marriage was already in shambles at that point. Not only was their relationship doomed for failure, but Haven was the first person Jolie called after the plane incident.

“The rumor is that she reached out to James while she was on the plane to call child services, but I haven’t seen the smoking gun on that point,” Halperin explained.

Jolie and Haven’s controversial past includes a time when they kissed each other on the red carpet. When it comes to the infamous kissing incident, Radar Online reports that Halperin admitted that he explores incest rumors in the film. He concludes, however, that Jolie and Haven did it as a publicity stunt and nothing romantic was happening between the siblings.

Even still, Halperin credits Haven’s influence in the family’s life as the main reason they split up. “Then the conclusion is amongst experts ‘No wonder they split.’ Here we are more than a decade later and James is living with them full time. Ultimately it was too close for comfort for Brad,” he concluded.

Halperin added that Pitt was uncomfortable with how Haven wanted to spend so much time with the kids. Pitt wanted to take a hands-on approach with the children but often found Haven in the way. Indeed, Haven’s influence remained constant even after Jolie filed the divorce papers last fall.

“Fast forward to present day, Angelina and James are as close as ever, and to this day they work together in the best interest of the kids,” Halperin explained. “Now Ang is saying they are working together to raise them, but the damage between them is already done.”

That said, Pitt and Jolie are getting along better. According to E! News, the two have been actively co-parenting while the media was distracted by their heated custody battle. In fact, not only did Jolie recently call Pitt a great father but he also flew to Cambodia to spend time with the kids during the promotion of Jolie’s film, First They Killed My Father.

An inside source revealed that Pitt took the children for a quarter of the time while they were in Cambodia. The rest of the time the kids stayed with their mother, who was busy promoting her new film. Reports also indicate that Jolie and Pitt are starting to communicate again as their divorce continues in a private court.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have not commented on Halperin’s revelations.

