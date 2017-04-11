Britney Spears & Justin Timberlake May Be Teasing A Top Secret Duet

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears may have broken up 15 years ago, but new hints are suggesting the former couple could finally be working on a collaboration.

Rumors have been swirling for years that Timberlake and Spears could be preparing to shock the music world by teaming up on a new duet, and new teases appear to be suggesting that a possible musical collaboration from Britney and Justin could actually be coming sooner rather than later.

Britney and Justin fans were recently sent into a frenzy over the duet rumors after a number of teases hit the web that seemingly suggested a duet from Timberlake and Spears may just be on the way.

The duet rumors first began to swirl once again after Timbaland posted a photo from the studio with Justin and Pharrell Williams, which he then followed up with another snap of himself and Justin on stage together a few days later.

But while that all seemed pretty innocent, Breathe Heavy claimed that it’s what the producer did next on social media that has fans believing he may be teasing a duet between Justin and Britney.

Timbaland then liked what the site claimed was more than 100 photos of Timberlake and Spears together back in the day on Instagram, which got fans speculating that a duet could be coming from the former couple 15 years after they split.

The site then claimed that Justin appeared to get in on the Spears teasing action on his own social media account.

Amid the Spears duet rumors, Timberlake then allegedly then re-tweeted a tweet he posted back in 2013 where he hit back after a fan accused Justin of referring to Britney as “some b****.”

“Ok. I see you. Wouldn’t disrespect ANYONE personally. Ever. #Relax #ItsBritneyB**** I do love that saying though *with accent* #Respect,” Justin tweeted back in February 2013 after reports claimed he may have slammed Britney.

Justin Timberlake then allegedly retweeted the message about Spears earlier this month before then quickly undoing his retweet, which has many fans speculating he could be teasing a duet with his former girlfriend.

Britney Spears fans were also quick to speculate that a possible duet was being hinted by the musicians at after an Instagram account claiming to belong to Timberlake’s mom also added fuel to the Spears duet rumors.

Breathe Heavy reported that an account claiming to be owned by Justin’s mom, Lynn Harless, has been liking photos of Spears and Timberlake on Instagram amid the duet rumors and claimed that they also recently began following Britney, her sister Jamie Lynn, her mom Lynne, her ex-husband Kevin Federline and even Britney’s long-time assistant Felicia Culotta.

Though the authenticity of the account has not been confirmed, if the Instagram account does, in fact, belong to Timberlake’s mom, it looks like Justin and Britney may now have officially buried the hatchet following their nasty split in 2002, which could suggest now is the perfect time for a duet.

As fans will likely remember, Britney and Justin didn’t end their relationship on the best terms 15 years ago, and Timberlake was even most recently accused of using Spears’ name for publicity after he spoke out about “Cry Me A River,” which is widely reported to be about Britney.

Justin seemingly claimed that Britney made him “suffer” back in August 2016 after he openly spoke out about the track being inspired by his and Spears’ breakup, though he did not mention the “Make Me” singer by name.

“In the past, suffering helped me write,” Justin told Vogue Italy last year of his writing process, admitting that his Spears-inspired song “Cry Me a River” had been “written in a moment of pain and the whole world knew.”

As for a duet with his ex, Timberlake also admitted last year that he’d be willing to team up with Spears after Britney admitted in a separate interview that she’d be open to a collaboration with her former boyfriend.

“She did?” Justin asked when told by E! News on the red carpet that Britney admitted she’d like to duet with him. “Sure! Absolutely, absolutely,” Timberlake continued when asked if he’d be willing to work on a collaboration with his ex.

“I have a 17-month-old so I don’t get the headline news. I apologize for not being in the know,” Justin continued, referring to his son with wife Jessica Biel, before Timberlake then told Britney through the camera, “I’m accessible, give us a call!”

Do you think the recent slew of hints could be a sign that Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears may be working on a duet?

[Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images and Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]