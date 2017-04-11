Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon Getting Back Together? Comedian Blamed For Singer’s Split With Bryan Tanaka?

Mariah has ended things between her and boyfriend-slash-backup dancer Bryan Tanaka, reports stated. And according to rumors, Nick Cannon is to be blamed. Is the “You’re Mine” singer getting back with her comedian ex-husband?

According to a source for People, Mariah recently called it quits with Tanaka just as everyone had expected. Carey’s decision to end her relationship was because of her desire to focus more on her career and her children. As for Cannon, a source close to Tanaka claimed that the dancer has long felt jealous about the comedian’s relationship with Mariah.

Now, the America’s Got Talent host has finally addressed the rumors claiming that he had something to do with Mariah’s split from Bryan. In a report from TMZ, it was mentioned that Mariah’s closeness to Nick drove Tanaka “insane.” At times, Bryan would reportedly flirt with other women in front of Mariah just to get back at her. Tanaka reportedly had it when the We Belong Together hitmaker and her ex-husband wore matching outfits to the Kids’ Choice Awards in March. According to the report, Bryan felt “disrespected” that he ordered Mariah to ditch the event and get back home.

In an exclusive interview with ET Online,Nick Cannon addressed the rumors of him getting in between Mariah and Bryan. He also confirmed that he does not want anything to do with Carey’s latest love drama.

“I know nothing about this. I got too many of my own relationship issues to be worried about an old relationship.”

Cannon commented on reports stating that Mariah’s ex-boyfriend is jealous of him, cracking a joke about how most men envy him. But the Wild ‘N Out star reiterated that he doesn’t know about the rumors that are circulating; all he knows is that his ex-wife is a wonderful mother and both are committed to putting their kids first.

“That’s never going to change no matter who’s in my life or who’s in her life. We have kids together, so we’ll always be family.”

Although Nick insists that he had nothing to do with Mariah’s split from Bryan, he admits that getting back together with her is not an impossible thing to happen. Cannon explains that Mariah will always be family to him and that means he will always have that love for her. He also mentioned how the diva is his “dream girl.”

Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey dated for six weeks before they decided to tie the knot on a private island in the Bahamas in 2008. On April 2011, Carey gave birth to their twins, Moroccan and Monroe. In 2014, the couple separated and in the same year, the All That alum filed for divorce. Cannon and Carey’s divorce was finalized in 2016.

“No one knows what it means, but it’s provocative… it gets the people going!”???? A post shared by Bryan Tanaka (@bryantanaka) on Feb 28, 2017 at 3:42pm PST

Despite having split, Nick and Mariah have remained friends. He also shared how they maintained their communication. The ex-couple also gets to spend time together, especially with the different activities that their twins are involved in, such as gymnastics class, the school, and karate.

After her split with Cannon, Carey was linked to Australian billionaire James Packer, to whom she was engaged in July 2016. However, the pair ended their romance in October 2016. It was believed that Bryan became Mariah’s rebound after her affair with Packer fizzled. One source said that Bryan was the best distraction for Mariah after things ended with James, but now that she’s single again, she can give more time to herself.

Despite all these rumors, Mariah and Bryan have yet to confirm their breakup. Fans, though, can still find pictures of them showing some love on their respective Instagram accounts.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]