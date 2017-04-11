‘House Of Cards’ Season 5: New Season Release Date, Cast, Trailer, And Everything We Know

The long-awaited fifth season of Netflix’s House of Cards will finally arrive on the streaming service next month. However, as to be expected, Netflix is remaining pretty tight-lipped when it comes to the details around the upcoming season. When will House of Cards Season 5 be released? Which cast members are returning? What will the new season be about?

Here’s everything we know about the new season of House of Cards.

House of Cards theory hints at shock season 5 twist https://t.co/r7mhOCd5hD pic.twitter.com/CzNAYlJIHE — Indy TV (@TheIndyTV) April 7, 2017

When will House of Cards Season 5 be released?

According to Trusted Reviews, the fifth season of House of Cards will arrive on Netflix on May 30, which is considerably later than previous seasons. Previous seasons of Netflix’s political drama have typically arrived on the streaming service in either late February or early March. However, because of changes at the top of the show’s production team, the new season for 2017 has been pushed back until the end of May, which will be nearly three months later than House of Cards Season 4 aired in 2016.

The good news for fans is that when House of Cards Season 5 does arrive on Netflix, there’ll be no waiting for weekly episodes. That’s because as with most of their original programs, Netflix will release the entire new season of House of Cards onto the streaming service on May 30, leaving fans free to watch the entire new season in one sitting.

Who will be in House of Cards Season 5?

Over the course of its four-year run, House of Cards has received a good deal of acclaim for its all-star cast, which includes both Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright as Washington D.C. power couple President Frank Underwood and Claire Underwood. With that in mind, it’s safe to assume that both Spacey and Wright will reprise their roles in the upcoming season.

However, they also look set to be joined by two new casting additions in the upcoming season. According to Deadline, Netflix recently confirmed that Patricia Clarkson and Campbell Scott will be joining the cast of House of Cards for its fifth season. Clarkson is perhaps best known for her role in the TV series Six Feet Under, and most recently appearances on Parks and Recreation as Tammy Swanson. Campbell Scott, meanwhile, has previously starred on Royal Pains, with roles in Damages and The Amazing Spider-Man.

Netflix is yet to confirm what roles the pair will play in the upcoming season.

RELATED STORIES ON INQUISITR:

‘House Of Cards’ Season 5 Predictions: Here’s What To Expect From The New Season

‘Parks And Recreation’ Stars Nick Offerman And Amy Poehler Reunite For New Show

Former Presidents Bill Clinton And George H. W. Bush Hang Out In Houston And Share Socks

What can we expect from the new season of House of Cards?

Very little is known about the direction of the upcoming season of House of Cards. However, we do know that series creator Beau Willimon left the show following its fourth season last year and was replaced by senior series writers Melissa James Gibson and Frank Pugliese. How exactly that will affect the show’s direction remains to be seen.

That being said, according to the Independent, Season 5 could mark the beginning of the end for the show’s lead protagonist Frank Underwood. The show’s prior seasons have seen Frank ruthlessly destroy his competition, however, the upcoming fifth season could see the metaphorical “House of Cards” come crashing down. Given that Netflix is yet to confirm that Kevin Spacey will return for a sixth season of the political thriller, it remains a very real possibility that Season 5 could be his last.

"I wrote House of Cards, bad people looking for power as cautionary tale & now we have the real thing" @BeauWillimon on @taxmarch #taxmarch pic.twitter.com/JJuGt1wwXk — WorkingFamiliesParty (@WorkingFamilies) April 10, 2017

House of Cards returns to Netflix for its fifth season on May 30, starring Kevin Spacey as President Frank Underwood and Robin Wright as his wife, Claire Underwood.

[Featured Image by Netflix]