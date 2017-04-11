‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor Locates Chloe, Ashley And Jack Battle, And Nikki Takes A Stand

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that tense moments are ahead on Tuesday, April 11. Nick (Joshua Morrow) will continue to rant at Victor (Eric Braeden) about his involvement with Chloe’s (Elizabeth Hendrickson) scheme to kill Adam (Justin Hartley). Billy (Jason Thompson) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) inch closer toward reconciliation. Other Young and the Restless spoilers state that Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Jack (Peter Bergman) argue about Ravi (Abhi Sinha). It looks like an episode that should not be missed!

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease Nick will rant at Victor for bringing Chloe into Genoa City. He suggests that even though he didn’t kill Adam personally, he is just as guilty as Chloe.

The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Nick will demand that Victor calls the pilot of his plane to get Chloe’s location. Victor urges Nick to keep quiet about his involvement Chloe, but Nick isn’t sure that’s the right thing to do.

Celeb Dirty Laundry shared that Paul (Doug Davidson) heads over to the ranch to tell Nikki about Chloe’s confession. The Young and the Restless spoilers state that Nikki will be shocked that Adam’s death wasn’t an accident. The Y&R viewers know that more shockers are on the way because Nick is on his way to tell the Newman family about their dad’s connection to Chloe.

According to Soap Opera Spy, Billy and Victoria inch closer to get back together. Victoria admits that her breakup with Travis was painful. Billy knows how she feels because he still misses his connection with Phyllis (Gina Tognoni). They agree that they are happy with the status of their relationship right now.

The Young and the Restless spoiler indicate that Victor’s pilot calls to let him know that Chloe landed in Ontario, Canada and she took a car to her unknown destination.

The Newmans let Victor know that he went too far. The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Nikki will be shocked to learn that her husband brought Chloe to Genoa City to frame Adam because he refused to work for Newman Enterprises. Nikki storms upstairs shouting that Victor is as responsible for Adam’s death as Chloe.

SheKnows Soaps revealed that Jack and Ashley have it out about Ravi and why he is going with her on her business trip. Phyllis tries to imply that Ashley only wants Ravi there for “personal reasons.” Ashley shuts that down, stating that Ravi is going because he will be “helpful.”

Jack urges Ashley to be careful with her relationship with Ravi. The Young and the Restless spoilers state that Ashley will say that she and Ravi are not involvement romantically. Jack will add that he just doesn’t want him to leave the company if things go sour between them.

Other Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Phyllis will deal with some drama of her own. She sees Billy at the club, and they sit down to talk, something they haven’t done much since their painful breakup.

Billy will say that his relationship with Victoria is going in the right direction, but he’s confused about where it’s going. The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Billy isn’t sure how Victoria feels about him. Phyllis tells him that she feels confident that things will work out.

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Billy and Victoria’s reunion will hit a snag. It looks like a Philly hookup is in the works.

The Young and the Restless fans, do you think they will find Chloe? Do you think Ashley and Ravi will hook up? Will Billy and Phyllis (Philly) get back together?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]