Did Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Get Engaged While Filming Their ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Spinoff?

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s rumored spinoff was finally confirmed on Monday, April 10, and now fans are wondering how the show ended.

As fans saw during the trailer for Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright were bombarded with marital pressure from her family during filming and ultimately, the idea seemed to push Taylor the wrong way. However, around the time filming wrapped, Taylor sparked rumors of an engagement on Instagram.

Although Jax Taylor hasn’t said that he and his girlfriend of about two years are officially engaged quite yet, he posted a photo weeks ago that sparked suspicions.

“The pups are not in the mood for pictures!! No pictures please. @bncartwright @spoiledmonroe @spoiledkingsley #sundayfunday at @revel9 house,” he wrote in the caption of the photo below, which featured Cartwright sporting a very engagement-looking ring.

NBCUniversal confirmed news of Jax Taylor’s new show with Brittany Cartwright on Monday with a statement to viewers.

“Set to premiere this summer, the half-hour series follows bad-boy bartender Jax Taylor and his southern belle girlfriend Brittany Cartwright as they head on vacation, leaving the comfortable confines of Los Angeles to visit her family on their Kentucky farm,” the statement read.

“Ditching his signature chunky sweater for overalls, city-boy [Jax Taylor] is the ultimate fish out of water as he tries to embrace the southern lifestyle and make a lasting impression on her family and friends,” the statement concluded.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright began dating one another after meeting in Las Vegas and wasted no time moving Cartwright from her home in Kentucky to Taylor’s home in Los Angeles. Then, as she landed a gig at Hooters in Hollywood, Cartwright began filming scenes for the fourth season of Vanderpump Rules.

During Vanderpump Rules Season 4, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright briefly spoke of marriage but at the time, they appeared to be on different pages. According to Taylor, he didn’t need to have a piece of paper to determine the nature of his relationship and according to Cartwright, she definitely wanted marriage and kids in her future.

Months later, while filming the fifth season of the reality show, Jax Taylor was once again confronted with the idea of marriage during a chat with Cartwright’s mother, Sherri, who wanted to see the former playboy settle down.

Although it is unclear whether or not Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have made any progress when it comes to an engagement, Taylor said at the end of last year that getting married was no longer out of the question.

“Before [Brittany Cartwright] I was not about marriage. It was not going to happen for me. I didn’t believe in marriage. Not because I didn’t love Brittany, I just didn’t believe in marriage. It just wasn’t for me,” he told The Daily Dish. “As time progresses, I’m starting to open my mind about it a little bit more because I do love her and that’s something she wants. And I’m willing to bring the idea back. We’ll see. I just hate divorce. I hate it.”

Jax Taylor also spoke of a future marriage during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live earlier this year.

To see more of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, tune into the third installment of the Vanderpump Rules Season 5 reunion special, which airs next Monday night, April 17, at 8 p.m. on Bravo TV and check out the trailer for Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky below.

