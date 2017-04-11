‘Teen Mom 2’ Kailyn Lowry Reunites With Javi Marroquin, Shares New Photos On Instagram

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin recently put their differences aside for the sake of the Teen Mom 2 star’s kids.

According to a new report, the former couple, who parted ways last May after about three and a half years of marriage, was seen attending the same kids’ soccer game on Saturday afternoon, April 8, in Delaware.

As In Touch Weekly magazine revealed a short time later, Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin didn’t pose together at the event, but their attendance seemed to confirm that they’ve put their messy 2016 split behind them.

During the soccer game, both Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin shared photos from the event on their Instagram pages. “Saturdays are for futbol,” Marroquin wrote in the caption of the photo below, which featured the reality dad and his son, Lincoln, 3, and former stepson, Isaac, 7.

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin’s reunion comes on the heels of a few statements made by Marroquin, which seemed to hint that the drama between him and Lowry, which was seen in part during Teen Mom 2 Season 7B, had come to an end.

“I’m happy for [Kailyn Lowry],” Marroquin told E! News last month. “I wish her nothing but the best and health and wellness and all of that stuff you know? I’m here for her. We actually are in a good place and I just want health for her and the baby.”

“Lincoln is actually the one who told me she was having a baby,” he continued. “He knows what’s going on. He’s excited to have another sibling.”

During Teen Mom 2 Season 7A, Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin’s marriage came to an end, partly due to her decision against having more children. Months later, however, Kailyn Lowry went public with her pregnancy and admitted that she was no longer dating the man who fathered her third child.

“Of course, I was filmed on the show saying I didn’t want any more kids but I’m pregnant again. I know so many will have comments on this but here’s the thing — I didn’t want to bring another child into a failing marriage,” Kailyn Lowry explained to readers.

Kailyn Lowry went on to reveal that she began to experience “complications” of some sort, which nearly took away the option of having more children. Although the reality star didn’t go into any detail in regard to what those “complications” were, she said that the issue prompted her to reconsider her decision against having more children.

“When I started thinking long and hard, I knew I wanted more. This was the choice I made. This is the baby I thought I wasn’t sure if I could have. I know this isn’t an ideal situation but I know everything will be okay,” she said.

According to Kailyn Lowry, having another child is something she’s excited about and when it comes to her boys, they are just as thrilled. Kailyn Lowry also said that she hoped everyone could be happy for her as she prepares to welcome baby number three this summer.

At the time, she announced her pregnancy with fans on her blog, Kailyn Lowry admitted that she hadn’t gotten a chance to inform Marroquin of her baby news. As for her ex-boyfriend, Jo Rivera, who fathered her first child, Lowry explained that she and Rivera had a much friendlier relationship.

“Jo has been aware of things for a while now. He was one of the first to know because we can have adult conversations about things while he respectfully gives his opinions,” she noted.

Kailyn Lowry, Javi Marroquin, and their families are expected to return to MTV for Teen Mom 2 Season 8 sometime later this year.

