Amber Portwood On ‘Teen Mom OG’ Reunion Fight, ‘I’m Not Unstable In Any Way’

Amber Portwood has finally decided to give her side of the story on the explosive Teen Mom OG reunion fight with co-star, Farrah Abraham. The 16 and Pregnant alum star revealed to Ok! Magazine that if viewers truly saw what happened, they would see that she only gave Farrah a “half a** slap.” Portwood maintained, “I could of done something I didn’t… That half a** slap, was a half a** slap for a reason!”

Amber then considered the very real fact that her ex, Gary Shirley, could use the reunion fight to demonstrate why he cannot trust her with their daughter, Leah.

“For him to sit there and say that, I am not unstable in any way.”

The fight Gary Shirley is referring to was the epic Teen Mom OG reunion brawl between several of the MTV reality television stars: A near-physical brawl Amber and Farrah Abraham as well as a wrestling match between Amber’s fiance, Matt Baier, Farrah’s boyfriend, Simon Saran and Farrah’s dad, Michael Abraham.

Gary and Amber have been at odds since their 16 and Pregnant debut on MTV. The Never Too Late author lost custody of her daughter, Leah, in 2011 after her home and car were vandalized. Child Protective Services stepped in and recommended Shirley to take over parental responsibilities regarding Leah. Amber was then sentenced to jail in 2012 following a December 2011 drug arrest. After Amber was released in November 2013, the Teen Mom OG stars agreed on sharing custody in 2015, as long as Gary retained primary physical custody.

The battles in and out of court seemed to have come to a halt once legal guardianship and child support issues were settled. The MTV star has been paying her ex-fiancé $1,200 a month in child support since the child support order was put in place in March of 2016, according to the court order obtained by Us Weekly.

Ok..I'm the one who told Gary I would pay him money and I also said he could have primary because he's closer to her school. — Amber Portwood (@AmberLPortwood) May 23, 2016

However, the tension between Simon, Matt, and Amber erupted after Simon’s Snapchat roasts, particularly one in which he said Matt Baier, 45, looked like a pedophile. Dr. Drew asked Farrah about Simon’s statement, and their nonchalant response ignited some pretty fierce emotions in Amber!

In Matt Baier’s book, You Have No F****** Idea: The Naked Truth About My Life, he alleged that Portwood told MTV that she “wasn’t comfortable being the same room as Farrah” before the “reunion show” taping.

Bringing the women together ultimately lead to one of the biggest fights in Teen Mom reunion history.

In the book, Baier maintained that prior to the conflict, “security — who had followed us around all day long — suddenly was nowhere to be found. Not to get into any conspiracy theories, but it was almost as if they wanted there to be an altercation.”

Amber asserted that the culprit of all this drama is Farrah Abraham and her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Simon Saran. Portwood said Farrah is someone who “says things that people want to hear.” Amber said she doesn’t want kids to be under the impression that Farrah is the representation of a strong woman.

“… That is a hateful woman. That is not what you want to be like.”

While Baltierra affirmed that Abraham is “wacky,” Portwood said the word “sadness” is a word she would use to describe Farrah’s life at the moment. Amber added that Farrah is “… trying to be something that she’s not.”

Stay up to date with Farrah Abraham, Amber Portwood, Maci McKinney, and Caitlyn Lowell-Baltierra by tuning in to Teen Mom OG which premieres on April 17 at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Rich Polk/Getty Images]