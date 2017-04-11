Next ‘Overwatch’ Event: ‘Insurrection’ Starts Today — Trailer And New Skins Leaked

The next big Overwatch event, Insurrection, is headed to consoles and PC today, according to a trailer published by Playstation France. The trailer, which has since been deleted, revealed a new cooperative mode as well as a fresh batch of new Overwatch skins, cosmetics, character models, and more, as previously reported by Polygon.

Overwatch‘s new cooperative mode appears to take place in the daytime version of the King’s Row map. Set up in a way where players can “relive one of the key moments in the history of Overwatch,” the horde-style mode pits players against Omnic foes, including two-legged mechanical beasts, and shield-bearing robots, to name a few. Insurrection is revealed to be a “declassified” archival mission fleshing out Tracer’s first mission for Overwatch. The co-op mode will allow players to play one of four team members: Tracer, Reinhardt, Mercy and Torbjörn.

Overwatch Insurrection trailer leaks, shows today's new PvE mode and some very swish new skins https://t.co/9vdBMwepah pic.twitter.com/61f3U9hYrs — Eurogamer.net (@eurogamer) April 11, 2017

So far, fans have already seen original Overwatch skins for Reaper and Soldier: 76 when they were offered as pre-ordered bonuses on the day the game was launched. New Ana Amari skins were given away as well when the character was launched. That said, there’s new speculation that each of the original team members will be getting their own “original” skins.

Ahead of tomorrow's event, a few new Overwatch skins seem to have leaked. Again.https://t.co/1Vcr8XPhgl pic.twitter.com/4p3fCiW7Hv — IGN (@IGN) April 10, 2017

To top it off, the new Overwatch update will offer more than 100 unlockable items, including new character models, skins, emote poses, sprays and graffiti tags. Players might want to be quick in grabbing these new features, however, since the Insurrection event will end on May 1st.

As is typical of most Overwatch updates, new skins were leaked on X-Box Live, with fans of the game grabbing the new images before Microsoft can delete them off the dashboard. As previously reported by Forbes, the next Overwatch event will have a new batch of skins for McCree, Genji, Widowmaker, Mercy, Torbjorn, Bastion, and Orisa. The event will also have the new playable feature, the much-awaited Widowmaker skin.

This isn’t the first time Overwatch staged a big event. The previous one was launched in October and had a Halloween theme, which sets you up with two other heroes as you are pitted against Frankenstein and his monster as they sent a horde of ghouls to invade your castle.

While the original leaked Overwatch Insurrection video has already been deleted, it’s still proliferating on the web.

The Junkenstein PVE event during Halloween had been a massive success, and since then Overwatch players have been clamoring for the next Overwatch event.

“We’ve heard the call that a lot of players want a non-real-world-tied event, meaning they want some sort of set event in the Overwatch world,” Overwatch game director Kaplan told PCGamesN. “The event is going to be something – when players see the event and play the event, I think they’ll see that we’ve been listening to their feedback.”

Kaplan added that the next Overwatch event will have a playable element, though he didn’t categorically state if there’s going to be a new PVE game mode.

Blizzard is reportedly looking to expand the history and lore of King’s Row Uprising, so we can expect that there will be more focus on Overwatch’s past and more will be revealed on how the members got to where they are today.

“We’ve been hearing a lot of desire for more story, people want to know more about the story of Overwatch, they want to know more about the past of Overwatch,” Kaplan continued. “I think they want to know more about what’s going on between Omnics and humans in this world and how did we get there. I think a lot of that will be answered for them.”

If the leaked details for Overwatch: Insurrection are any indication, it’s looking like the next big event for the game is going to be a treat. We’ve gotten an early peek of the new skins, and only a few hours remain before players can finally get hold of them.

[Featured Image by Blizzard Entertainment]