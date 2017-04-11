82 Percent Are Still Not Sure They Will Be Able To Save For Their Retirement Or Not

The following article is entirely the opinion of Adnan Manzoor and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

A recent study by Employee Benefit Research Institute (EBRI) points out that 82% of the people do not feel confident that they will have sufficient retirement savings to live desired life during their retirement.

Larry Fink, BlackRock Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, once said that retirees in the United States of America are having troubles with extended reduced interest rates. This is in contrary to the stock market players who prefer this kind of pullback. According to him, savers not only in America but worldwide will encounter pain with low-interest rates. Regardless of this, people have been naturally concerned about saving less, which is the real picture of decreased interest percentage.

If you are frightened akin to other future retirees, there are ways to make your plan still useful in the long run. To help you with this step, here are the following guidelines that work:

1. Even Small Progress Matters.

Regardless of allotting even a percent of your salary for 401 (k), you are already doing yourself a favor. It is the reality that low-interest rates have hurt savers like you, but nothing will happen if you will not move on. To incur more on your retirement, you should take advantage of 401 (k) match from your employer, which is more liable for a different swell.

2. Watch Out for Retirement Taxes.

You have to be aware of taxes you might incur. One good example is the required minimum distribution. After the age of 70 and a half years, conventional IRAs and 401 (k)s require distributions per annum. On every withdrawal you have, an income tax will be applied. This may cause you to remove a considerable amount of money from your retirement savings, but the lack of compliance leads to a higher tax.

In case you are doubtful that you can pay tax according to the minimum distribution and corresponding schedule, you may consider alternatives. For instance, if your plan allows it, you may delay the required minimum distributions from your employment-associated 401 (k) plan.

3. Move to Places With Lower Retirement Taxes.

You will save more by moving in states where lower taxes are granted to older people. One place you may consider is Alabama, which is known for not applying a levy on regular pension payments and Social Security benefits. As for its tax rate for real estate, you will also reap the advantage of small four percent. Another state to take regard is Alaska, which is known for not having state sales or income taxes.

It must be noted that Alaska implemented high property taxes. Other areas that may be considered pensioner-friendly are Florida, Mississippi, Illinois, New Hampshire, and Nevada among others.

4. View Retirement Benefits as Investment.

Many consider social security benefits as an illegible part of their investment portfolio. This is wrong for it could be synonymous to bonds, which could pay off when handled carefully. If you will invest or cut off a certain portion of your income source for pension more aggressively, you will enjoy a better retirement. It is true that social security benefits are not traded like bonds or even stocks, but it is logical to consider that you will reap more by increasing your input.

There has been an increasing trend to diversify the retirement investments in instruments like Gold IRAs, investments in cash or even investing in private equity of new startups.

5. Evaluate the Idea of Home Downsizing Carefully.

You will find retirees moving in a smaller abode after cutting off their employment for good. It may be logical since most likely, you will only be living with your spouse. Moreover, it may also be financially considerable. Nonetheless, there are still factors that you should take regard before settling with a green light in taking the step. One thing that justifies this is high real estate prices in the area you will move in.

Even if you move in a smaller house, the taxes will somehow contradict the idea of freeing up your money for other investment choices. Besides, you should be inclined into the idea of reducing your possessions. If you have heirs to distribute your properties for, you may have to think twice.

Considering the guidelines above, you will find it easier to either improve or change your retirement plan. Alterations may be helpful especially now that social security benefits are dependent on inflation. As a rule of thumb, regardless of saving more or less, you can maximize your payments by starting early.

