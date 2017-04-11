Tye Trujillo Son Of Metallica’s Bassist Robert Trujillo Is Playing Bass For Korn At Age 12

Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo’s son Tye Trujillo started his music career years ago. Young Trujillo starting his own band The Helmets when he was 8-years-old. Now Tye is touring in South America with Korn at age 12, according to TRolling Stone.

Metallica’s Rober Trujillo is raising the next generation’s heavy metal bassist. Tye Trujillo of The Helmets, even at age 12, is a professional bass player, preparing for a huge gig with Korn.

The Helmets are four boys, all around 12- and 13-years-old now. Bryan Ferretti is the lead vocalist and guitarist. Bastian Evans is the lead guitarist and backup vocalist for The Helmets. Kia Neukermans is on drums. They are the bandmates of Helmets’ bassist Tye Trujillo, who’s dad plays bass for Metallica. It seems that their parents are friends, according to Monster Children.

Korn bassist Reginald “Fieldy” Arvizu is going to miss Korn’s six-date South American tour, due to “unforeseen circumstances.” While Fieldy will be back for the North American tour in May, and Korn was bummed as quoted in Rolling Stone.

“We are bummed Fieldy can’t join us on this run but excited to do a few gigs with a young player like Tye.”

Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo is no doubt proud that Tye is taking a very short break from his own band The Helmets in order to help out Korn. Tye will be with Korn in Bogota, Columbia, April 17 to start the South American leg of the tour, and he’ll be finishing up that tour April 27, in Santiago, Chile. Yes, six dates in 10 days and then Korn will return Tye Trujillo to The Helmets and to Tye’s Metallica dad.

Korn’s Reginald “Fieldy” Arvizu will return to Korn’s tour for the North American leg. It’s nice to have a stand in for these kinds of emergencies.

Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo has been supportive of his son’s career since the cradle days apparently. Tye Trujillo is a natural born bass player, who with the help of his bandmates put together the band The Helmets when the boys were only about 8-years-old.

The Helmets got their name because, in the early days, the boys often wore bike helmets when practicing. The boys told Monster Children, they often took skateboard breaks.

“When we started jamming we would play music in the garage and skate around the driveway and would always leave our (skate) helmets on even when we were playing music. So The Helmets was kind of a joke at first but then it ended up as the name.”

Metallica and Korn probably don’t take skate breaks, but The Helmets has played in Chile before. Tye Trujillo played Lollapalooza in Chile with The Helmets who are quoted in Monster Children.

“So fun! We got to play Lollapalooza Chile where Perry Farrell sang Jane’s Addiction’s ‘Mountain Song’ with us and then Lolla Chicago; we can’t believe how much fun those are and how nice everyone has been to us…we can’t wait for the next one!”

Metallica, with James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo is one of the biggest metal bands around. Metallica music is amazing, and they have a huge fan base. Now, though, The Helmets is gaining a lot of attention too. Could The Helmets surpass Metallica someday?

Korn proudly announced Tye Trujillo’s appearances in South America on Facebook. For those nowhere near South America this month, check out the videos above to see Tye play bass with Korn. Tye does sound a bit like his dad, Metallica’s Robert Trujillo.

The Helmets’ Tye Trujillo told Monster Children about his musical influences and his earliest favorite albums. Funny thing is Tye Trujillo and friends forgot to mention Metallica, and Korn didn’t make Tye Trujillo’s list either.

“Alice in Chains’ Black Gives Way to Blue and Tool’s 10,000 Days. I remember listening to those albums when I was 5 years old.[and] There’s this new band called Torche. Check ’em out. “

So Tye Trujillo didn’t mention Metallica or Korn, but then Alice in Chains is a totally cool band. In the video below, all the members of The Helmets remembered to mention Metalica.

Metallica, Korn, and The Helmets will be cheering on the young bass player Tye Trujillo.

