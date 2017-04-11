‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Abigail Doesn’t Want To Be ‘Half-Loved’ By Chad DiMera

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that there is trouble ahead for “Chabby.” Even though Chad and Abigail are supposed to renew their vows, things are going to go terribly wrong. It will end with one of them making a startling decision. In a recent interview, Billy Flynn talked about how Abigail Deveraux DiMera does not want to be “half-loved.”

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know details about what is coming up in the next two weeks on the NBC soap opera.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, “Chabby” fans might be upset when Abigail (Marci Miller) makes a shocking decision about her future with Chad DiMera. However, Soap Opera Digest interviewed Billy Flynn about the storyline. The actor explained that Abby does not want to be “half-loved” by her husband. Even though many viewers want Chad and Abigail to be together, it is easy to understand Abby’s pain, doubt, and insecurity. Unfortunately, the attraction between Chad and Gabi (Camila Banus) continues to be a problem. It was revealed that despite the Gabi situation, “Chabby” will try to focus on their future together. Chad even goes out and buys a new ring for his wife.

“They’re both moving forward. They’re going to renew their vows, jump into it, and hope that Chad can forget about Gabi and everything else. Rightfully so, Abigail doesn’t want to be half-loved. And her feelings are completely understandable.”

However, Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Chad and Abigail’s future might be in jeopardy. Due to Chad’s feelings for Gabi, Abby will once again start feeling unsure about the future. She decides to talk to a few people about it, including Jennifer (Melissa Reeves), JJ (Casey Moss), and Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis). While she is doing this, Kate (Lauren Koslow) is once again meddling. She tries to convince Gabi to stop Chad and Abigail’s vow renewal from happening.

“There are a lot of people involved and giving their opinion, when the two people involved should be the ones having the conversation.”

During Billy Flynn’s interview with Soap Opera Digest, he teases that Abigail will make a surprising decision, and it doesn’t sound good.

“Everything blows up at the renewal and Chad doesn’t understand why. Chad is getting angry at all these different things, but really he has himself to blame for it.”

Days Of Our Lives spoilers also reveal that Dario Hernandez (Jordi Vilasuso) will give Chad a piece of his mind. At first, DiMera will be confused. Then, he realizes that Dario has romantic feelings for Abigail.

For this week, other DOOL spoilers tease that Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) will receive a mysterious letter given to her by Paul Narita (Christopher Sean). Hopefully, this will have something to do with John Black (Drake Hogestyn), who hasn’t been seen in Salem for a while because of a secret mission. As for Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker), she will pull a fast one on Scooter (Robb Derringer), who is blackmailing her. However, will it work or could the plan backfire on her? Also, Jade Michaels (Gabrielle Haugh) will make a “daring suggestion” to Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan). This must have something to do with Ciara Brady (Vivian Jovanni) and/or Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis). However, Jade is not friends with her roommates, so will it be a bad idea?

What do you think will happen with “Chabby” on Days Of Our Lives? Will Chad and Abigail still have a chance or are they over for good? Will Abby’s decision result in Chad and Gabi getting back together or will DiMera be too shocked and hurt?

