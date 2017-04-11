Kylie Jenner’s Own Reality Show Sparks Jealousy In The Family, Kim Kardashian Fears Sister Will Outshine Her?

Kylie Jenner finally confirmed that her very own reality show, Life Of Kylie, is on the way. Fans of the fashion and cosmetics mogul could not contain their excitement upon hearing the news. However, amid the hype and anticipation, the upcoming show sparks “jealousy” in the Kardashian-Jenner family, reports say.

On Monday, E! announced that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians spinoff focused on the youngest Kardashian-Jenner will finally come to fruition. Officially titled Life Of Kylie, the newest addition to the Kardashian reality shows will feature Kylie’s “unique life as an entrepreneur, fashion designer, author, television star, style icon and CEO/Founder of Kylie Cosmetics.”

The upcoming eight-episode, half-hour docu-series will be a platform for the 19-year-old reality star to reveal her “personal, more intimate side” as she juggles being a celebrity, a successful businesswoman, and of course, a teenager.

“These couple years have been such an incredible journey with the support of my fans. This show will allow me to give them a peek inside all of the exciting things I am working on as well as some personal time with friends.”

Life Of Kylie will also highlight Jenner’s relationship to her closest friends including Jordyn Woods. It is also expected that the brand new show will give a glimpse of Jenner’s roller coaster relationship with on and off boyfriend, Tyga. With reports of the couple calling it quits yet again, fans anticipate whether or not the rapper will take part on the show.

Now that Life Of Kylie has been officially confirmed, it is expected that the Kardashian-Jenner sisters – Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, and Kendall- as well as their momager, Kris will make special appearances on the show, just like what they usually do in other spinoffs of their franchise. Kylie’s brother, Rob Kardashian might also make an appearance, considering that he has maintained a good relationship with the young star.

And since the newest season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians is not doing very well in terms of ratings, Kylie’s brand new show is expected to save the franchise, sources say. In fact, it has been reported that the whole family is “excited” and optimistic about the upcoming series, putting the pressure on the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sibling.

“The show has been in talks for months. The family is excited about it. Kylie and Kendall really are the next generation. They are what keeps the entire family relevant.”

However, despite expressing positivity about Life Of Kylie, some members of the family, particularly the sisters, are reportedly unhappy and jealous with all the attention Kylie is getting. According to reports, the Kardashians sisters might be a little jealous considering that this is the first time anyone in the family starred in a solo show. Although Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe have done spinoffs, each of them was featured with another sister. Those include Kourtney And Kim Take Miami, Kourtney And Kim Take New York, and Kourtney And Khloe Take The Hamptons

“Overall, everyone is really happy about it. But of course, there’s some jealousy that comes along with all the attention that Kylie is getting.”

There were also claims that among the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, Kim is the most affected of Kylie’s soaring career. In fact, this is not the first time the two were rumored to be envious of each other. Last year, Kim was reportedly “spying” on her younger sister’s business venture. Rumors have it that Kim even went as far as visiting Kylie’s Lip Kit Factory to “see how she is doing things and to get some tips from the younger sister.” Reports also claim that Kylie is eager to knock Kim off her pedestal.

“Kylie loves all the attention she gets on social media and feels like her sisters had their era in the spotlight and now it’s her time.”

However, none of those claims were confirmed. As it seems, the two sisters continue to show their support and love for each other even through ups and downs.

E! already expressed high expectations about the upcoming show. Jeff Olde, Executive Vice President of Programming & Development at the said network released an official statement about the newest project.

“Kylie’s beauty, business savvy, and fashion icon status have made her one of the most famous and successful young women on the planet. Kylie has achieved so much at such a young age and we know the E! audience will be thrilled now that she is ready to share an inside look at her everyday life.”

Life Of Kylie is scheduled to premiere in summer and will be co-produced by Kris Jenner and Kylie herself.

[Featured Image by Richard Shotwell/ AP Images]