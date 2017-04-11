Kim Zolciak Defends Shereé Whitfield After Kenya Moore Calls Chateau Shereé A ‘War Zone’

Kim Zolciak-Biermann spared no time diving into The Real Housewives of Atlanta drama on the Season 9 finale episode titled, “Chateau She Did That.” Kim returned to RHOA for the first time since her controversial exit in the middle of Season 5. The mother-of-six has been busy with her Bravo spinoff, Don’t Be Tardy, but found time to attend the housewarming party Shereé Whitfield put together for the unveiling of “Chateau Shereé.”

Zolciak quickly clashed with a former castmate and surprisingly enough, it was not Kandi Burris. Despite their previous court battle, the RHOA originals agreed to leave their conflicts in the past. According to People, Burris filed a lawsuit claiming Zolciak failed to pay full royalties for the song “Tardy for the Party.” Kandi and Kim were very cordial to one another, even discussing and congratulating one another on the birth of their children.

Tonight!!!! RHOA FINALE!!!! 8pm EST. Wait til you see @shereewhitfield beautiful home ???? Who's ready?!! A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Apr 9, 2017 at 9:48am PDT

Kim Zolciak Defends ‘RHOA’ Co-Star Shereé Whitfield

Kim decided to step in and defend Shereé Whitfield from Moore’s criticisms on her newly built home. Throughout this entire season, Kenya Moore and Whitfield have been at war and attacking one another on various aspects of their homes. After years of construction of Chateau Shereé, Whitfield threw a lavish housewarming party to celebrate the completion of building her home.

"A successful woman is one who can build a firm foundation with the bricks others have thrown at her." #RHOA #ChateauSheree pic.twitter.com/WmjHeiaYuS — Shereé Whitfield (@IamSheree) April 10, 2017

During the party, Kenya asked where the bathroom was and decided not to wait for a tour from the hostess. Moore ended up sneaking into Shereé’s basement where she suspected it wasn’t quite finished. Kenya told Kandi that Whitfield claimed her home was “more finished.” Kenya concluded her analysis of Shereé’s home and added, “This lady is living in a war zone.”

Whitfield had enough with Kenya’s low blows throughout the evening and when she discovered Kenya dragged Kandi into the basement to snoop, Shereé got pretty upset. Whitfield confronted Kenya and asked why she decided to wander into the basement when the party was on the top level.

Throughout the evening, Moore continued to compare “Moore Manor” to Shereé’s home. Kenya even accused Whitfield of copying her interior decor from the light fixtures to her custom made bed. Now, RHOA fans are hopeful that Kim’s guest appearance turns into a full-time gig.

“Why are you just being an a******?… You came here to her house. Don’t f*** with Sherée, we’ve had a long friendship here.”

The 38-year-old reality star spoke with People magazine on the phone and was asked if she would consider rejoining the show full time for its upcoming 10th season.

“I’m very motivated by money. Everything has a price. I’m just giving it to you straight. Given the right amount of money for anything? Yeah, count me in. I like to work. I have six children to support, so for sure!”

This may not be a surprise to Kenya Moore who quipped at Kim’s husband, Kroy Biermann, who is currently a free agent in the NFL.

“You don’t talk to me while I don’t even want you to talk to me… Don’t be a b****. Your husband doesn’t have a job right now so worry about that. Worry about you and your check. I’m doing fine.”

Kim brushed off the insult and recited Kroy’s stats. Kim noted Kroy’s been in the NFL for eight years and has presumably made around $20 million. Kim added Moore was jealous of her by saying, “B****, you want to be me. You want to have a baby, you can’t. You want to have a man, you f****** don’t. Bye!”

At the end of the tense confrontation, Sheree unveiled the second part of her grand look by stripping off her flowing skirt to reveal a skin-tight body suit. Whitfield graciously thanked Zolciak for defending her from Kenya.

“… The girl is miserable. Tonight is my night and there is nowhere some petty basement b**** is going to ruin my night.”

Would you like to see the Zolciak-Biermann clan rejoin The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast?

